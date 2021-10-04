South Alabama was the last school to talk and offer Wetumpka junior Jaxon Shineflew, but Jaguars’ head coach Mark Calvi sure made a lasting impression.
Shineflew, a left-handed pitcher, committed to play college baseball at South Alabama. He chose the Jaguars over Troy, Southern Miss and Jacksonville State.
South Alabama was the last of the four schools to reach out to Shineflew, waiting until only two weeks were left in the summer baseball. But they were persistent in talking to him, and he visited campus on Sept. 11 and fell in love.
It was an easy decision to commit from there.
“When I went down there to visit, I just felt like welcomed and wanted by the coaching staff,” Shineflew said. “Of course I did by other schools too, but I felt an instant connection with South Alabama’s head coach and pitching coach there. It just felt right. … A lot of it was just like the constant check ups from the coach, and they came to watch me play multiple times. I could just tell, just from being in conversations and stuff, they’d make comments like ‘When you commit’ and stuff like that that just made me feel welcome.”
Along with feeling welcomed already, one of the biggest deciding points for Shineflew was the consistency of success that South Alabama has had under Calvi.
Since taking over in 2011, Calvi has led South Alabama to three Sun Belt Conference championships and two SBC Tournament championships.
The most recent tournament championship came this year, when the Jaguars went 36-22 with a 15-9 conference record and earned the No. 1 seed in the East in the SBC tournament.
After going 4-0 to win the tournament championship, the Jaguars were sent to the Gainesville Regional as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. South Alabama played spoiler in the regional by eliminating both No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Miami before falling to South Florida in the regional championship.
The other schools that he was deciding between, especially Southern Miss and Troy, have also had success, but South Alabama has found a consistent recipe for success and Shineflew wants to be right in the middle of that.
“You know Southern Miss made a regional too and were really close to making the supers, but it was really just the consistency of making regionals over the last few years that made me pick South Alabama,” Shineflew said. “That was also one of my main things about Troy. They have a fully new coaching staff, which looks like a great staff, but you don’t really know what they’re going to do. South Alabama is a program that has been really consistent over the past decade.”
Shineflew is being recruited to Mobile strictly as a pitcher.
Shineflew considers himself a control pitcher, and he showed why during Wetumpka’s baseball season this past spring. He pitched 64 innings last year and finished with a 7-2 record with a 0.65 ERA with 84 strikeouts and only 18 walks.
His velocity isn’t overpowering, and the junior only reached up to 83 miles per hour this past spring as a sophomore. During the summer, however, he reached up to 86-87 mph.
He throws three pitches – a fastball, slider and changeup – but mostly depends on his fastball and slider as he continues to improve his changeup. He can locate both his fastball and slider really well, and he does a great job of not getting behind in many at-bats.
That’s because when he steps on the mound for each new batter, he tries to look at every pitch from a hitter’s standpoint.
“Because I’m a hitter as well, I like to look at it from a hitter’s standpoint where it’s so hard to come from behind in a count,” Shineflew said. “So I just try to put myself in a hitting spot and look at what would be the worst situation for me, and then I try to make that happen on the mound. That’s my mindset.”
Shineflew still has two more years left on Wetumpka’s roster, and he is trying to spend that time getting ready for the next level. He hopes to develop his changeup and get that pitch to break the way he wants, and he is hoping to improve his velocity and reach 90 mph before he graduates.
If he can develop his changeup the way he wants to before he gets to South Alabama, Shineflew knows he can make an instant impact. Especially with the way South’s roster is currently sitting.
South Alabama only had five left-handed pitchers on its roster during the 2021 baseball season. Three were seniors, one was a junior and one was a freshman. Shineflew is one of only two lefties committed in the 2023 class right now, so with the right stuff he will be able to play right away.
That’s the goal, anyway.
‘They don’t have a lot of left-handed pitchers on the roster,” Shineflew said. “There’s me and another lefty coming in from my class. Lefties are special on the mound if they have the right stuff that day, and I feel like I can bring that to the table.”