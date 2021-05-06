With a head-first slide into home plate by shortstop Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka softball secured a championship via run-rule Thursday.
The Indians defeated Benjamin Russell 13-3 in six innings to pick up the AHSAA Class 6A Area 5 title.
“I was proud of them,” Wetumpka head coach Daryl Otwell said. “I thought they competed hard.”
Riley Dismukes led the offensive outburst for Wetumpka, finishing 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Campbell scored three times and stole five bases, while Kenlee Rodgers smoked the game’s lone home run.
Pitching duties were split between Ella Watson and Ashley Burgess, the latter allowing no hits in her three innings of work.
“Ella came out and pitched really well for the first three innings, and then Burgess is really fresh,” Otwell said. “She’s been successful for us all year, and we thought it was a good time for her to come in with a fresh arm. She came in and did really well.”
Wetumpka jumped out to an 8-1 advantage within two innings, picking up three runs in the first frame and five in the second.
Dismukes and Watson each picked up RBI singles in that timeframe, although three of the Indians’ runs came home via walk.
Otwell noted there’s still room for improvement on offense for the Indians, but said the team put in solid work during its plate appearances. Wetumpka left nine runners on base in the first five innings of action.
“We had runners out there. Just hoping next week that those hits will start coming,” Otwell said. “But I thought we had some good at-bats, hit some balls hard. And Benjamin Russell played really good defense. It’s hard to settle in when the strike zone is not in your favor sometimes and can’t really get in hitter’s counts.”
Benjamin Russell’s defense shut down Wetumpka in the third and the Indians left the bases loaded in the fourth, but Dismukes didn’t waste another bases-loaded opportunity in the fifth, singling home two runners.
Two batters later, Rodgers hammered her big fly to extend the lead to 12-3.
“I was so excited I missed first base,” Rodgers said, laughing. “I don’t know if you saw that, but I was really excited.”
Campbell walked, stole second, then scored on an errant throw as she was attempting to steal third in the sixth inning to seal Wetumpka’s win.
The Indians will meet Chilton County in the first round of the regional tournament next week.