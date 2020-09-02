After grabbing its first win of the season in dominating fashion last week, Wetumpka has plenty of momentum to take into its Class 6A Region 3 opener against Helena this week. And while coach Tim Perry hopes some of that confidence carries over into this Friday, he is still looking for a boost in energy and focus from his players to help get ready for region play.
“We talked about that Friday night after the game,” Perry said. “We knew those first two were important and meant a lot but now we’re starting region play and these are crucial for our team goals with the postseason and getting to a region title. We have to keep pushing ourselves and everyone has to accept the challenge to keep improving.”
Wetumpka (1-1) has seen Helena in a region setting before but it has not happened since 2017 and there has not been much history between the two sides since the Huskies had their first season less than a decade ago. Without having a household name to start the region slate, Perry admitted there may be some challenges in getting his guys to hit that level of excitement he wants to see this week.
“The challenge is playing a team that these current guys are not familiar with,” Perry said. “There may be a struggle to get as excited if we were playing against a more familiar opponent like a Stanhope Elmore or Opelika or Benjamin Russell. But that’s part of the challenge of a change in region and new opponents.”
While the Huskies may not have the same history with Wetumpka as the other teams in the region, Helena (1-1) can still pose plenty of problems on the field.
They started the season with a 43-point win in which the offense clicked at every level but especially in the running game. Helena rushed for 231 yards and saw four different players record touchdowns on the ground.
“The big thing is to focus on their scheme and the tendencies on what may tip the scheme,” Perry said. “You can’t focus on one particular player because they have a lot of weapons. They spread the ball out well.”
Helena has also showed prowess in its special teams units. Despite having a slow offensive night last week against Chelsea, the Huskies recorded a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown, each by a different player.
“Every team has strengths and weaknesses and off of film, you can see one of theirs is special teams,” Perry said. “They return kickoffs very well. They have a very good punter and a very good place kicker. We are going to show that to our players and work on that in practice. That can be overlooked so many times but that can flip the momentum of a game. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Helena’s defense has already pitched one shutout this season and the Huskies’ defensive scheme could cause some problems for Wetumpka’s offense. Helena likes to bring pressure from its front seven with different looks and stunts while often relying on man coverage in the secondary.
Perry said that is not something this offense has seen much of this year and with quarterback Robert Rose expected to make just his second career start, it’s going to be a challenge for the passing attack.
“I already reached out to him (over the weekend) and encouraged him to start watching film,” Perry said. “I thought he did a really good job of that Friday night of reading those blitzes and doing his pre-snap. That’s another step in his progress as a quarterback.”
PREDICTION: Wetumpka 27, Helena 17