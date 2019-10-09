For the first time since 2015, Wetumpka is looking at a two-game losing streak. By this point of the year in the last three seasons, the Indians had already wrapped up a spot in the postseason and they were still challenging for a region title. Now, Wetumpka is looking at a situation where it needs to win out in region play in order to get the No. 3 seed in Class 6A Region 3.
“We met this morning before we did anything and just talked,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “Any time you go through two losses like we have done, it can bring out a lot of negativity. We need to guard against that with our actions and with our words. We have to lift each other up. That’s the reality of it. The playoffs are still out there and it hasn’t been taken away so we still have a lot to play for.”
The Indians (3-4, 1-2) hope to keep their focus on reaching the postseason even with their higher regular-season goals out of reach. They will get a chance to get back on the field quickly with a short week as Wetumpka travels to Benjamin Russell on Thursday night to face a team that is looking to sneak into the postseason. Perry said he is not sure whether the short week will help or not but he does know his team will have to be ready to play no matter what night the game is.
“There’s no sense dwelling on it,” Perry said. “We have to play on Thursday. I’m not too sure what would be best in that situation. You want to get back out and prove the kind of team that you are but from a coaching standpoint, you always want another day to prepare.”
Benjamin Russell (3-4, 0-3) has held off a season collapse thanks to two big non-region wins in the middle of the schedule but the Wildcats still need to win their final two region games to have a chance at the postseason. The offense has struggled at times this season but Perry said it is showing signs of life with the help of a strong rushing attack.
Hezekiah Hunter will lead the way in Benjamin Russell’s backfield but it is still unclear who will take the snaps beside him. After starting quarterback Carter Smith went down with an injury, the Wildcats have turned to Brett Pitts and Elijah Spivey in his absence but all three quarterbacks provide something Wetumpka has to be ready for.
“We try to get as much information as we can off the film we have on them,” Perry said. “We have to prepare for the different looks they give with each quarterback. They do a wildcat package with one or two of them and then they have one that runs the regular offense. We’re going to prepare as best we can for both styles.”
Benjamin Russell’s defense has been its strong suit all season, allowing just 19.7 points per game. That number shot up after losing 45-17 to Opelika last week but Perry said the Wildcat defense still presents plenty of challenges.
“They are playing better defensively and have kind of changed what they do,” Perry said. “They’re trying to keep seven defenders in the box and playing man coverage more than they did last year. It’s a unique situation and they’re forcing you to throw the ball.”
After scoring 32-plus points in each of the first five games, Wetumpka has scored only 33 combined points in the last two weeks. It is the lowest two-week total for the Indians since 2015.
“A lot of that had to do with the defenses we have faced the last two weeks,” Perry said. “But we are all wanting to get back to what we do offensively and be more consistent. Our pride is hurt and I take responsibility for that.”
PREDICTION: Wetumpka 35, Benjamin Russell 17