The long awaited opener for Class 6A preseason No. 1 Wetumpka finally arrived Thursday night and the Indians dominated as expected. Wetumpka hosted Brewbaker Tech, who was short on wrestlers, and recorded five pins as a team on its way to a 75-0 victory.
The night was supposed to be a tri-match but a late cancellation from Sidney Lanier left Brew Tech at the mercy of Wetumpka. After being awarded two forfeit wins to start the night, Wetumpka got its first pin from Xander McWilliams (120 pounds) in the second round against his opponent.
Dawson Tadlock, Christian Preston, Trent Blankenship and Jacob Strickland each added a first-round pin. Nathan Waters had the most competitive match of the night but still earned a 10-6 decision victory at 220.
