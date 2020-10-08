It did not take long for Wetumpka to get its offense going at Chilton County on Thursday night and once it started, it never slowed down.
Wetumpka (4-4, 3-1 Class 6A Region 3) racked up 597 yards of offense and saw seven different players score a touchdown in the team’s 49-14 win against the Tigers.
“We challenged our guys after the Pelham game that we needed to get back where we were to get on a roll,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “We needed to start fast. I think the short week actually helped us because we wanted to get back out on to the field.”
The offense got the fast start it was looking for through a bit of trickery on the first snap of the game. After winning the coin toss, Wetumpka elected to receive the opening kickoff and it knew it had a play ready to go.
After quarterback Robert Rose took the snap, wide receiver Brandon Bowman ran a reverse to get the ball before planting his feet and firing to a wide open Rudarius Anthony for a 68-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring.
“We talked in our offensive meetings that we wanted to come out and get our guys going,” Perry said. “Instead of coming out and running a basic play, we wanted to run a misdirection thing to get our guys going. We felt like it would get our guys excited and we’re grateful it worked out.”
Bowman proved to be the key to Wetumpka’s offensive explosion in the first half, playing a role in every aspect of the game. He added a 79-yard touchdown pass to Tavarse Murphy, throwing for scores on his only two pass attempts of the night. Bowman also added 43 yards on the ground and 35 receiving yards.
It was Bowman who crossed the goal line on Wetumpka’s first play of its second drive as well but it was called back due to a penalty. That still did not slow the offense down too much as the offense marched right down the field, allowing Jaedyn Peterson to cap off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Peterson was one of five players to score a touchdown on the ground for Wetumpka. Bowman and Justin Crumbaugh added to the lead in the second quarter before Rose and Quin Wilson finished off the night with touchdowns in the second half.
“We needed to get some young backs ready so we cut back on the scheming and focused on execution,” Perry said. “We got them as many reps on a few things during practice and I think that helped out.”
Wetumpka’s rushing attack made itself a force for most of the night, running for 341 yards on 41 carries. Michael Dillard led the way with 95 yards on just four carries while Crumbaugh added 78 yards.
The ground game led to easier opportunities on second and third downs which Wetumpka took advantage of. Wetumpka finished 6-of-7 on third down while also limiting Chilton County to just two conversions on 13 attempts.
“Our goal is to be at least 60% or higher on third-down conversions and we were under that in our last two games,” Perry said. “We challenged them all week with that. We wanted to make that a point of emphasis.”
Wetumpka had not clinched a playoff spot as of Thursday night but that spot would be secured with a Helena win over Calera on Friday. However, while the team is focused on getting to the postseason, that was not the main concern during Thursday’s win over Chilton County.
“We made it a point this week to focus on us,” Perry said. “We had to get ourselves back to where we should be. I feel like we accomplished that and that’s really critical in moving forward.”