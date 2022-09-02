For about three minutes against Pike Road Friday night, it looked like Wetumpka would pull off its second double-digit comeback in as many weeks.
Then with just one minute left in the game, Pike Road completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to dash those hopes and come away with a 35-33 victory.
The Wetumpka players walked off the field understandably disappointed, but head coach Bear Woods had no trace of defeat.
“This is game 3 really for our program, and I’m excited to see the fight that our team has,” Woods said. “I saw that look in their eyes tonight. They’re upset now because they’re really to that point where these guys love playing for each other. But do I look upset right now? Not at all, because there’s something special about them and I’m excited.”
Quarterback Nate Rogers opened the scoring for Wetumpka on a 74-yard touchdown run of his own and led the way for the Wetumpka offense all game.
But Pike Road also had their own gamechanger, running back Anthony Rogers, that the Indians struggled to deal with throughout the first half in particular.
Anthony Rogers and company then scored three straight times to go up, 21-7.
The Indians answered as running back Jamarion Thrasher took a short run in for a touchdown to bring Wetumpka back within seven, but Wetumpka still couldn’t stop Anthony Rogers as he carved through the defense for a 26-yard touchdown.
A Wetumpka safety gave Pike Road all the momentum at halftime with a 29-14 lead.
But the Wetumpka defense flipped a switch in the second half, keeping Pike Road off the scoreboard outside of the final, fateful touchdown.
“I’m proud of them and proud of Tyler Johnson, our defensive coordinator, for making an adjustment,” Woods said. “We talked about it, we made an adjustment they weren’t ready for. … When it came down to the wire, they gave it to their good player and he made a play. That’s why you play the game.”
While the Indians’ defense clamped down, Nate Rogers was making plays to get Wetumpka back in the game.
With 5:06 left in the third, the Indians settled for a field goal to make the score 29-17. That was followed by a Pike Road fumble on the kickoff return that Wetumpka recovered on the 16-yard line.
After a holding call, Rogers ran in a 26-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 29-24, and kicker Logan Weighall brought the game within three with a field goal.
With four minutes remaining, Nate Rogers once again lifted Wetumpka, cutting back and forth across the field and improbably finding his way 78 yards for a touchdown
After forcing a turnover on downs, Pike Road’s Anthony Rogers then found open space and scored on a 72-yard touchdown pass to dash Wetumpka’s hopes.