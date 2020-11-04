After four consecutive seasons of highly competitive meetings and game-of-the-year candidate matchups, it appeared the high school football world was going to be stripped of what is quickly becoming one of the state’s best series when Wetumpka and Opelika were placed into separate regions for 2020 and 2021. However, the two teams just could not avoid each other. Although both coaches would rather see the other team a little deeper into the postseason, they are set to face off in the first round when Wetumpka travels to Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
“When you look back at the history of this series, both teams have competed very hard and played with a lot of passion so we anticipate the same thing,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “The seniors on this team know a lot about the series and they are doing a good job of prepping the other guys for it… I think our guys brought a lot of energy during the open week then they brought a lot of enthusiasm and passion into practice (Monday) and that’s what you want to see.”
In each of the last four meetings between the two teams, the games have come down to the final moments. Opelika has won three of those games all by just a single point while Wetumpka won the other by two points.
This meeting is a little different though as the two teams will be playing with their seasons on the line. Opelika (7-2) enters the week as the No. 4 team in Class 6A and its only two losses are to 7A opponents but Wetumpka is not feeling like an underdog this week with a completely new season kicking off Friday night.
“Every year around the state, a 4 seed beats a 1 seed and it happens on every level,” Perry said. “Our focus is not to get caught up in what the teams are seed but just to go out and play with a lot of focus and energy.”
While the underdog role may not be completely embraced by Wetumpka, Perry admitted this Opelika team may be even better than last year’s team which made it to the semifinals. But while there are some improvements in different areas for the Bulldogs, the consistency in the program is what Perry is impressed with the most.
“They are a typical Opelika team, and I say that as a compliment,” Perry said. “They have a lot of team speed on defense. They will give you a lot of different looks defensively and they do that very well. Offensively, they are very methodical and don’t make mistakes. We are very impressed with their offensive line… I don’t see a whole lot of weaknesses.”
One of the constants in Opelika’s offense from last season to this season is running back Eric Watts, who is closing in on another 1,000-yard season. Watts rushed for 223 yards against Wetumpka last season and was the key player on Opelika’s game-winning drive and while Wetumpka’s rush defense has seen tremendous improvement since that game, Watts could still be the difference maker this week.
“He is an incredible player,” Perry said. “He has the experience and he really understands the offense plus being a talented young man, we have to do the best we can to limit the number of big plays he makes and contain him as best as we can. He presents a challenge.”
There is another familiar name on the defensive side of the ball for Opelika but it comes in a slightly different form this year. Defensive back Jarrell Stinson is the brother of former star Jaylen Stinson who is now at Duke but the younger brother has quickly made a name for himself outside of his brother’s shadow and has received offers from several Power 5 programs including Auburn.
“You have to identify where he’s at on every play,” Perry said. “He’s very talented. He has great speed and he’s very physical. He plays with a lot of confidence.”
As a team, Opelika’s defense has been the biggest key to success as it is holding opponents to 13.2 points per game. That number gets even better in games against 6A opponents where the Bulldogs have allowed just 7.9 points per game including four straight with just one touchdown or less.
“We have to try to make some adjustments based off what they do to put our guys in situations to be successful,” Perry said. “We may have to break some tendencies to keep them off balanced but it’s going to come down to execution, and it always does.”
PREDICTION: Opelika 27, Wetumpka 21