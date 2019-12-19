Wetumpka will be participate in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic for the first time as it's annual rivalry game against Prattville moves to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery to open the 2020 season. Wetumpka also added three new non-region opponents including old cross-county rival Tallassee as the teams match up for the first time since 2003.
Wetumpka will be playing in Class 6A Region 3 which includes three changes from the 2019 region. You can see Wetumpka's schedule in its entirety below.
2020 Wetumpka Football Schedule
Home games in CAPS
* - region game
Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)
Aug. 21 - vs. Prattville (9-3) at Cramton Bowl
Aug. 28 - TALLASSEE (5-4)
Sep. 4 - HELENA (9-2) *
Sep. 11 - HILLCREST-TUSCALOOSA (3-7)
Sep. 18 - at Benjamin Russell (5-5) *
Sep. 25 - at Greenville (7-5)
Oct. 2 - PELHAM (3-7) *
Oct. 9 - at Chilton County (6-5) *
Oct. 16 - CALERA (1-9) *
Oct. 23 - at Stanhope Elmore (9-3) *
Oct. 30 - BYE WEEK