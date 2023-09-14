The Wetumpka football team bounced back in a big way.
The Indians, winless through three games, blew out Park Crossing, 37-14, on Thursday night in Montgomery at the Cramton Bowl.
Wetumpka’s defense allowed only one touchdown, while senior running back Mike Dillard scored three rushing touchdowns to pace the Indians.
Wetumpka is now 1-3 on the season, but more importantly 1-1 in AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 play.
“We’re here to win,” head coach Bear Woods said. “It feels good. I can’t say it feels great, but it feels good and I’m happy for the guys. Tonight, we caught the ball and we were able to get first downs. That was the difference between tonight and every other night."
Dillard started the scoring off on the first drive of the game. Park Crossing (2-2, 0-2) deferred to the second half, and Wetumpka drove straight down the field.
Nate Rogers found Andrew Voyles for a 40-yard pick up, and Dillard scored on a 4-yard touchdown run. After the 2-point conversion, Wetumpka led 8-0.
Not even four minutes later, Wetumpka went up two scores on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Evan Dillard, Mike’s little brother.
Mike scored again late in the second quarter, and Wetumpka led 21-0.
It looked to be all Indians, but the Thunderbirds used some explosive plays to bounce back in a hurry.
Brayden Graham found receiver Solomon Beebe for a 34-yard touchdown pass, helped by missed tackles from Wetumpka, and cut the lead to 21-8 at the half. To open the second half, Beebe caught the kickoff and returned it 85 yards for the touchdown and cut into Wetumpka’s lead, 21-14.
Beebe’s kickoff return for a touchdown is the fourth kickoff return touchdown Wetumpka has given up this year.
“That one drive where they scored, it just takes one guy to not do their job and that’s football,” Woods said. “We had two busted plays on that drive they scored on. The rest of the game, we made the tackles we didn’t make in previous games.”
Following the Park Crossing touchdown, Wetumpka’s defense locked down the Thunderbirds. Park Crossing only crossed the 50-yard line once the rest of the game, and the defense set up some easy scores.
Defensive end Ethan Bailey recorded a sack on third down late in the third quarter, then blocked a punt on the next play to set up a short field. Rogers turned that into a 6-yard touchdown run, and Wetumpka led 29-14.
Bailey ended the night with two sacks and one blocked punt.
“He was completely dominant,” Woods said of Bailey. “He is the most dominant player, even in other games when he is stacked up against college prospect players. He’s been the best on the football field between any teams played. He’s unbelievable.”
Following Bailey’s play, Kelby Walker decided to get into the fun. He recorded a strip sack that Wetumpka was able to recover and return to the 1-yard line, and Dillard scored his third touchdown of the night on the next play.
With a 37-14 lead, Wetumpka’s defense was able to hold Park Crossing out of the end zone on its next two drives and the Indians left with their first win of the season.
Wetumpka returns home next week for another region matchup against Russell County.