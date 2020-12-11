There are not too many questions surrounding next year’s football schedules with teams entering the second year of a two-year contract with most opponents. However, after playing the AHSAA Coaches Kickoff Classic in 2020, Wetumpka needed to confirm its next season opener and not surprisingly, it will be the same opponent this August.
Wetumpka will face off against rival Prattville on Aug. 20, 2021 in the city’s new stadium off Coosa River Parkway. It will mark the program’s 17th meeting with the Lions since 2004 and the 59th all-time meeting between the two teams.
“This is a long-standing game,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “The agreement we had before committing to the Kickoff Classic was to make sure we would work out a game in the zero week for that 2021 game. We confirmed that this week.”
Since neither team got the rivalry matchup at its home stadium last season, the money from tickets sold was evenly split between the two programs. They agreed to a similar split for next year’s game and made the decision on who would host based off the rivalry’s previous schedule.
“We talked about it prior to that Classic,” Perry said. “Since we had played at Wetumpka in 2019 and 2020 would have been a home game for Prattville, we agreed to play that 2021 game in Wetumpka and work out a mutually financial split. We will make sure to compensate Prattville for missing out on that game last year.”
Although Perry said it wasn’t a factor in that decision-making process, he said it does make things more exciting to know this rivalry game will mark the first official football game under the lights at the new stadium.
“I think that adds to the excitement,” Perry said. “It’s two communities with a long-standing history and being so close together so they will bring a good crowd.”
The rest of Wetumpka’s 2021 schedule has no changes with each game being flipped between home and away. It will include a long road trip to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and three region away games in the Birmingham area. Wetumpka will also get Benjamin Russell, Stanhope Elmore, Chilton County and Greenville at home.