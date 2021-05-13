One of the main concerns Daryl Otwell has had with his young team is converting runners in scoring position to runs on the scoreboard this season.
In the fourth inning of an elimination game in the Class 6A Tuscaloosa regional against Hueytown Wednesday, Otwell’s Wetumpka softball team brought home 11 runs after recording six RBI base knocks with either second or third base occupied.
“A blessing,” the head coach said when asked how he’d describe the inning. “We’ve been struggling the last couple weeks. We’ve got a young pitching staff, we don’t get a lot of strikeouts. The other team puts the ball in play, we work on throwing strikes and making good defensive plays and that stuff. But it takes a lot of pressure off the pitching when you get good situational hitting.”
The Indians posted a dominant 16-1 run-rule victory over the Gophers to extend their season into Thursday at the regional tournament and keep their hopes of reaching the state tournament alive.
Six Wetumpka hitters batted in at least two runs.
The Indians opened in sluggish fashion relative to the fourth-frame outpouring, posting three runs in three innings to open the contest. They led 3-1 entering the fourth.
Wetumpka opened the inning with a double from Ashlynn Campbell, who scored on a single from Lily Gray.
Jasmine Russell grounded into a fielder’s choice, the last out Hueytown recorded before 10 consecutive hitters reached for the Indians.
Savannah Shoemaker, Ella Watson, Kaylyn Richardson, Campbell and Mya Holt each recorded an RBI base hit in the stretch, with the team producing 10 runs without the benefit of a home run.
“I understand we’re not gonna get a hit every time we go to the plate, but you can have quality at-bats every time you go to the plate,” Otwell said. “Swing at good pitches, move runners, execute the short game. That little stuff like that, that’s what we preach, that’s what we do. And when we do those things like today, in that game right there, you see it translate into some runs.”
In the circle, Watson pitched three innings of no-hit ball, surrendering one unearned run. Ashley Burgess pitched two innings in relief to close the victory, allowing one hit and no runs.
Neither issued a walk.
Wetumpka will open its Thursday tournament play against McAdory at 10:45 a.m. The team will require three consecutive wins tomorrow to reach the state tournament.
Otwell has faith his squad can pull it off.
“Tonight I’m gonna challenge them like I did before this game, see how mentally tough they are,” Otwell said. “We preached that all season in the weight room, the conditioning stuff, a little adversity. And we’re gonna see if that translates into tomorrow."