Julie Boshell has been a mainstay in the Wetumpka volleyball lineup for years, and now the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ is entering her senior year with the Lady Indians.
Boshell has proven to be one of the area’s most versatile players over and over, and she certainly showcased that in a stellar junior campaign last year. She plays as the team’s setter, but she filled up stats all over the court. She finished the 2021 season with 178 kills, 264 assists, 211 digs and even recorded a 90% serve percentage. She was named first-team All-County for her skills, and now she has one year left to do it all over again.
“Julie brings longevity to the court every time she’s out there,” head coach DeAnna Smith said. “She’s been playing with these girls for years. She’s a gamer and she wants to win. She has tenacity and she is never going to quit. She’s really good at serving, but she’s our utility player. She’s our Swiss Army Knife. Anywhere that I put her, she’s going to do well.”
Setting is Boshell’s main attribution to the court, and she knows that. She proved that with nearly 300 assists last year. But she’s quite good at hitting at the net as well.
Boshell was second on the team last year in kills, only behind Player of the Year Khloe Harris who had 326. Boshell had more than the two other starting hitters on the team, and she believes she’s better at hitting than she is at setting, especially since she’s an every-point player.
Coach Smith disagrees, and thinks she’s best as a passer and as a server. Last year, she completed 318 of her 354 serve attempts. No matter where she plays on the court, however, she excels.
And she believes she has gotten even better this season.
“I’ve definitely gotten better, not only from last year but especially since I was a freshman,” Boshell said. “I’ve improved at every position and improved with team chemistry. Now it’s about continuing to work hard and I feel really good about the upcoming season.”
When it comes to chemistry, Boshell will have an interesting dynamic to work with this season. As the team’s main setter, she will control the majority of the team’s passes. But she isn’t the only setter on the team.
And she isn’t the only Boshell on the team.
Julie’s sister, Cheyenne, will start alongside her as the team’s other setter. Cheyenne is a freshman and will look to learn as much as she can from Julie during her senior campaign.
The two sisters were worried early on about the dynamic of both of them playing on the court together and at the same time, but they’ve learned it’s actually an advantage.
“It’s definitely not a bad thing,” Boshell said. “It’s an advantage being able to go home and work together and set together and just talk about what we can improve on. Then we can come to practice and work with our hitters. It’s a huge advantage.”
Her sister isn’t the only player that will be looking towards Boshell for leadership. Being her senior season and being one of the most experienced players, Boshell has taken on a leadership role entering the year.
Smith says she’s one of the best players to push her teammates to be better around her, and that comes from the longevity of playing time she’s had with the team.
“It’s about holding the team together,” Boshell said of how her role has changed. “You have to keep everyone moving straight and pick everyone up when they get down. This preseason is very much about leadership and just putting in the work and hustling.”