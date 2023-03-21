Ty Brooks doesn’t look like the typical hitter pitchers would try to throw around.
Standing at only 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, Brooks has never hit a varsity home run. The Wetumpka slugger and University of South Alabama signee has never been what many would consider a typical power hitter.
He’s made a name for himself as a sure-handed fielder and a stellar contact hitter.
Pitchers, however, are still afraid of him.
Through the first 16 games of his senior season, Brooks has been walked a state-best 21 times. That’s led to a .636 on-base percentage that ranks him in the top 20 in Alabama.
“He possesses an approach where he can do damage at the plate every time he steps up there,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “When pitchers see that, they don’t want to give him anything to hit hard. They try to pitch carefully and Ty has done a wonderful job of not getting frustrated and not swinging at bad pitches.”
When pitchers do give Brooks a chance to hit, he’s making them pay with a plethora of base hits. Despite having only 34 at-bats due to the high rate of walks, Brooks is still hitting at his usual high rate.
He has 14 hits, giving him a .411 batting average to go along with his 21 walks. In the Indians’ most recent game, a 11-1 win over Greenville, Brooks was walked in his first at-bat with nobody on base.
In his second chance to hit, he approached the box with the bases juiced. Because he couldn’t pitch around Brooks, the Greenville pitcher was forced to throw strikes.
Brooks took that opportunity and plated a hard-hit two-run single to center field that gave Wetumpka its first and final lead of the game.
“When they do pitch to me, I’m just going to hit the ball hard to the middle of the field,” Brooks said. “That’s my goal every time I’m up there. But the type of hitter I am is one who takes pride in my walk to strikeout ratio. If that’s what they’re going to give me, that’s just another chance for me to get on base. Then I can try to steal second base and give us a chance to score.”
Brooks’ ability to get into scoring position for the Indians has always been impressive to see and dates back to when he first started playing at the varsity level his freshman year.
That really came to fruition last season as a junior. Hitting in the two-hole like he does again this year, he hit .416 last season and reached base at an elite level and took advantage of being on base.
He stole 12 bases a year ago, and that led to a team-high 42 runs scored.
Despite being only halfway through the season in 2023, Brooks has nearly reached his stolen base numbers from a year ago. He has swiped eight bags so far this year, and he’s been the team’s leader in both stolen bases and runs scored.
“The number one thing about Ty is that he gets on base,” Dismukes said. “He gets on base seemingly 70% of the time. Everytime I look up, he’s on base three or four times a game. When he gets on base, he gives us a chance to score with his ability to control the base paths.”
Brooks’ ability to extend at-bats by seeing more pitchers than usual doesn’t just help himself. It helps the entire team. Every pitch he takes or sees is another his teammates are able to track and see from the opposing pitcher.
That’s helped his teammates, especially the ones who hit directly around him. Jaxon Shineflew, a fellow South Alabama signee, is hitting the ball well (.373) with two home runs this year.
Davis Wells, who plays catcher, outfield and pitcher, has signed with Southern Union State CC and is also hitting well in the three-hole. The senior is batting over .400 this year and is driving Brooks in at an elite rate.
Following Brooks’ two-run single against Greenville, Wells cranked a single to right field on the next pitch to drive Brooks in from second base.
“That’s where we’ve been making our money recently,” Brooks said of the top of the lineup. “Jaxon is swinging it well and has hit a few home runs and Davis is hitting really well. So if it’s not me doing it, it’s Jaxon. If it’s not Jaxon, it’s Davis. Somebody is going to get it done.”
Brooks’ success does not come as a surprise to anyone who has even seen Wetumpka play. The star shortstop has been producing and commanding the Wetumpka defense for four years now.
He’s been successful throughout his entire career. After a good sophomore season, he committed to South Alabama then helped lead Wetumpka to the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs last spring as a junior.
Now that he has officially signed with South Alabama and achieved his goal of playing college ball, there is no stress or pressure left for him.
In fact, the pressure has been gone for a long time. Now he just takes the same approach and tries to treat every at-bat the same. The only pressure he has left in a Wetumpka uniform is trying to win games.
“There might have been a little bit of pressure early in my career, but I’ve never felt much while I’ve been at Wetumpka,” Brooks said. “I’ve played a lot of gamers here and that part got out of the way early. It frees everything up when there’s no pressure. My mind is free and I’m just going out there to have fun and win games.”