Wetumpka senior Ashlynn Campbell can be described as the perfect leadoff hitter.
The slap-hitter and Purdue softball signee is having a stellar senior campaign at the top of the Wetumpka lineup. Through 43 games, Campbell is currently hitting .560 with a .625 on-base percentage, 84 hits, 77 runs scored, and 62 stolen bases.
She leads the entire state in hits, runs scored and stolen bases. Her 84 hits and 62 stolen bases lead the entire country, while she is second in the country in runs scored.
“She’s what I call a triple threat at the plate and she really creates a bad deal for opposing defenses,” Wetumpka head coach Daryl Otwell said. “The hardest thing that teams face against her is she has a really good short game. If teams play her deep, she will easily lay a bunt down. If they play her tight, she’ll slip one into the outfield. We’ve even had teams bring their outfielders in against her and she just hits it over their heads for a triple. There aren’t many ways to stop her.”
As hard as Campbell is to get out, she’s just as hard to contain once she gets on base. The speedster currently holds the single-season school record in stolen bases. She recently broke her own single-season school record from last year (55), and is easily the school’s career stolen base leader by almost 90 stolen bases. She set the career record as a junior last year.
That’s partly due to the fact that Otwell has given Campbell the green light while on base. It’s rare for Otwell to give that to a player, but Campbell has earned it fair and square throughout her career.
For Otwell, that just means Campbell has his complete and full trust. She knows the game well enough and how she plays the game, so he lets her make her own decisions whether to bunt, hit or slap, and especially once on base.
He’ll even ask her opinion sometimes when she gets on base.
“She’s just that player that I fully trust as a coach,” Otwell said.
Campbell said, “He trusts me and it’s up to my judgment whether I want to steal or not. If I’m on second base and the third baseman is playing up and the shortstop is over, I’m going to take that opportunity. I have the green light to go whenever I want and I take advantage of it.”
While the numbers are that of a typical bunter and slap hitter, that isn’t all Campbell can do. She, along with the rest of the Indians, hit the weight room hard this fall and into the season.
That’s resulted in a surplus of extra base hits and even RBIs. Campbell currently has 40 this season, which is 14 more than she has ever recorded in a season and is fourth in the Wetumpka lineup.
She’s also added two home runs after hitting just one each of the last two seasons.
“I’m hitting more balls into the gap and hitting away more,” Campbell said. “I’m reading the defense and taking advantage of when not to bunt. I’m a smarter hitter. Hitting the weight room hard, both with the team and by myself, has given me more power and confidence.”
When Campbell’s season started, she had a goal of reaching 100 stolen bases. As the team nears the end of the regular season, that goal doesn’t seem possible anymore. But Campbell still has her eyes set on more.
She wants to reach 80, which will just further solidify her school records for years to come. She actually didn’t realize she had already broken the career record, but Otwell definitely isn’t surprised to see it.
He credits her giving herself the opportunities to steal bases by consistently getting on base and getting great reads and great jumps. But for her, she never worried about the record. She was just stealing bases.
“It feels pretty good to have the record,” Campbell said. “I didn’t really look at the stats and know what the records were, but somebody had to break it eventually. I guess it was just me.”
As Wetumpka enters the postseason, the Indians will host the area tournament before making the trip to Gulf Shores for the regional tournament. The Indians, at 40-3, are the No. 1-ranked Class 6A team in the state. The Indians fell short in the regional tournament last season, but with Campbell leading off, Otwell is hopeful the Indians will be able to make a run this year.
“Anytime you can steal bases like she does with the people behind her, it can really make the runs add up,” Otwell said.
Hitting second in the lineup is fellow slapper Ava Farmer, who is hitting .443 with 40 RBIs and 11 extra base hits. Behind her is Mya Holt, the Troy commit who is hitting .520 with a school-record 18 home runs and 77 RBIs.
Campbell said she has an agreement with the two of them. They help her out, and she helps them out.
“I do my job by getting on base, and luckily either Mya or Ava will hit me in,” Campbell said. “They give me runs and I give them RBIs. We just help each other out.”