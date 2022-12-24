Wetumpka eighth grader Juliana Eldridge cruised through the 2022 Wetumpka Indians Girls Invitational this week.
Eldridge, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama voted on by coaches, is the sister of Wetumpka’s first state champion Jade Eldridge.
Eldridge started her tournament off with the toughest matchup of the day, Arab’s Madilyn Rodgers. Rodgers is the No. 2-ranked wrestler in the state and is a senior this year. Eldridge was able to secure a takedown in the first period and led, 2-0, for most of the match.
After no points were scored in the second period, Eldridge held on to her two-point lead in third third. Rodgers was able to tally an escape early to cut the lead to 2-1, but couldn’t score again.
She attempted a takedown on Eldridge, but was unsuccessful as Eldridge turned it around and scored her second takedown of the match to go up, 4-1, and end the match.
Eldridge’s next two matches were against fellow eighth graders. She faced off with Prattville’s Shauna Hunter and Central’s Tabitha James, and scored two quick pins over both of them to advance to the championship match.
She faced Auburn’s Erin Clarkson in the championship match and made quick work of her. After scoring two early points on a takedown, Eldridge finished the match with a cross-face cradle to pin Clarkson and win the championship match.
Eldridge was not the only female wrestler for Wetumpka in the tournament. Nellie Millergreen, a junior at Wetumpka who is wrestling in her first year, also participated on the day.
She faced Arab’s Rihanna Mariner and was defeated in the first round, but she refused to lose twice in a row.
She won two matches in a row in the consolation bracket, pinning an opponent in the second round in the semifinals. She was defeated in the third place match but finished her first wrestling tournament as the No. 4 in her weight class.