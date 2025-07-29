For the Wetumpka Indians football team, energy is everything. That energy comes from knowing your role, doing your job and being in the moment with your teammates. That’s what wins football games.
Coach Bear Woods has that down pat, and he’s teaching his players what that means.
“It’s just the learning of the game,” Woods said. “And we prioritize that. We meet for an hour every day going over film study. We’re trying to hit every avenue that a kid might learn through and apply it. We’re seeing young guys who are just learning the game of football. You know, young guys bring a lot of that energy too.”
Slowly but surely, this extra work has paid for the Wetumpka Indians. They are the Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament champions for the third year in a row. The home field advantage doesn’t hurt, either.
“(In) seven-on-seven, anyone can win,” Woods said. “It’s great, the idea for the Battle for the County when I got here was to bring our county in, because the best football is in Elmore County. To bring out our great head coaches, our programs here. We’re just here to get better. We’re going to compete, you hear us hollering at each other, at the end of the day, we’re here for these young men. I appreciate the other head coaches for their sportsmanship and bringing their teams here.”
The Indians seemed to struggle at the beginning of the night in the round robin portion of the night, losing games they might’ve won if one or two things had gone differently. But they never blinked, looked down or gave up. The energy still seeped through.
Despite being seeded at four out of five teams going into bracket play, Wetumpka was able to ramp it up and fight their way back into the championship against intercounty rival Stanhope Elmore. And then they turned it on.
“Defense wins championships,” Woods said. “We didn’t give a touchdown in the championship, we didn’t give up a score in three games and we came in as the four seed. We had three sophomores start for us on offense, one being our quarterback. This wasn’t the same team that went to the Elmore County tournament about three-and-a-half weeks ago, same quarterback, same guys, but not the same team. We’ve gotten better.”
There were a lot of players who factored into this win for the Indians, especially senior linebacker Walter Myricks, senior tight end John Hudson-Wingard and sophomore running back Jordan Hill. According to Woods, each of these players will play key roles in continuing to propel the Indians on the field this season.