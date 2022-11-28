Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.