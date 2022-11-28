Khloe Harris achieved a life-long dream this month.
Harris, a senior at Wetumpka, signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate volleyball at LaGrange University, the oldest private college in the state of Georgia.
“This is a dream come true,” Harris said. “It’s something I’ve imagined since I was a young girl. Having parents who have played at the collegiate level and seeing all the athletes around me going to play, it’s surreal and I’m very excited to go in and showcase my talents in college.”
It was a no-brainer for Harris to pick LaGrange. She had other options, but head coach Moneshia McKenney proved to Harris that she wanted her more than any other school did.
They began talking at the end of her club ball season during Harris’ junior season. Harris put video of her playing on FieldLevel, and McKenney found her through the recruiting website. After reaching out to Harris, the two stayed in contact and Harris visited during her junior season.
She made her commitment earlier this season, and put a lot of prayers and thoughts into the right decision for her.
“I was talking to coach McKenney for the longest of any coach that offered me,” Harris said. “I really just liked how comforting she was and how in touch she was with me. She was very open and so were the players. They were very honest and welcoming and I enjoyed the campus feel. It was kind of a no-brainer to go there. I enjoyed it.”
Harris has been a stellar player for Wetumpka during her high school career. She has been named to the All-County team each of the last two seasons, and she was named the 2021 All-County Player of the Year after a season where she recorded 326 kills, 238 digs, and had a 88% serving percentage.
She had another great year as a senior as she recorded a team-high 241 kills, 160 digs, 28 blocks, and 67 service aces.
She helped lead Wetumpka to its fifth-consecutive area championship and a playoff victory in the sub-regional rounds.
Now, she hopes to take her talents to LaGrange and show her teammates why she was recruited.
“For college, I feel like everybody is always on their toes about what the freshman are going to be able to bring the team,” Harris said. “Going back to being an underclassmen again, you’re looking up to other girls so I have to see where I fit in. I think I bring a lot of IQ and just athleticism to the court. I can’t wait to have a new family and branch out and start something new. It’s all going to be fun.”
LaGrange has found some success during the last five seasons, but the Panthers have had a rough last two seasons. They finished the 2021-2022 season with a 5-18 record and finished this year with a 4-23 record.
Despite the struggles, Harris confident that the team is on the rise under new coach McKenney. McKenney, who played at Clemson and overseas professionally, brings a lot of knowledge to the team and Harris is hoping to learn and improve her IQ of the sport.
“One of the biggest things that I learned about Coach Mo from her and the other girls is that she’s very in-touch with the girls and it’s a big family,” Harris said. “That’s the biggest thing that stuck out to me on my visit. They’ve had success over the years and they are looking to build. She’s a new coach and she had a lot of success in her college years at Clemson and overseas. She has a knowledge about the game and that’s something I want to obtain and pass on to younger girls as well. The tight-knit family wanted to make me be there as well.”
Harris will also have a chance to play for the school’s beach volleyball team if she chooses, and she said she is open to anything because four years flies by and she wants to play the sport as long as possible.