Two of Wetumpka’s top softball players were able to showcase their skills in front of the state’s best rising seniors on Wednesday afternoon.
Mya Holt and Ella Watson, who helped lead the Indians to the AHSAA Class 6A state championship this season, proved to be winners once again on Wednesday.
Holt and Watson led the South team to a 6-5 comeback win over the North in Game 2 of the softball double-header. The two teams split the first game, 3-3.
Wetumpka was the only team with two players to be selected in the game, and they showed why. Both players recorded multiple hits, pitched three or more innings, and Holt was even named Most Valuable Player for the South team.
“It’s an awesome experience for both of us,” “There are so many talented players out there and both of us being picked is just such a big opportunity for us. It’s really an honor because there are so many great players out there. I am glad we were able to compete this season and show our skills and show what we were made of to be able to make it here.”
Holt, who was named the 6A tournament MVP, Elmore County Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year, started in the circle in Game 1 of the double-header.
She proceeded to pitch three innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out two batters. She added a single and was 1-for-2 at the plate in Game 1.
In Game 2, she started in the outfield and went 2-for-2 at the plate. She hit a double early in the game, then hit the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning.
Holding on to a one-run lead, Holt headed back out to the circle and got the last out of the game and earned a save.
She ended the night 3-for-4 at the plate with one double and one RBI and 3.1 innings pitched with three strikeouts and a save.
“We did great against some of these Power 5 commits,” Holt said. “I’m more than excited to have been able to come out here and compete with some of these top notch players.”
Not to be outdone, Watson shined when her name was called. After Holt’s three innings of work to start Game 1, Watson came in and pitched three innings herself.
She allowed only one earned run on three hits. She also shined on offense as she finished the first game 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Down 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, Watson came up clutch with a runner on third base.
Facing a 2-2 count, Watson drove in the game-tying run on a RBI single to right field, her second hit of the night. She was not able to come around to score, and the game ended with a 3-3 tie.
She did not pitch in the second game, but played in the outfield as she finished the night with a 2-for-3 night total at the plate.
“I think I played pretty well,” Watson said. “I think I could’ve done a little better with my pitching, but I was really good at the plate.”
With the tie and the win, the South team ended the double-header with the win this season. The North dominated most of the sports this season, but softball was not one of them.
Softball was one of three sports won by the South this season, while the North won the other eight sports.