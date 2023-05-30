Two of Wetumpka’s star juniors earned statewide honors this week.
Mya Holt and Ella Watson, both junior pitchers and outfielders for the softball team, were selected as two of 36 rising seniors across the state to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Softball Game.
They are the only two softball players from Elmore County to be selected for the game, which is slated for July 19 at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. The team is coached by Brewbaker Tech coach Chris Steiner.
Holt and Watson both played massive roles as the team’s Nos. 1 and 2 pitchers, respectively, for the Wetumpka softball team this year and were prominent pieces in the Indians’ Class 6A state championship win this past week.
Wetumpka won a state-best 54 wins this season, and Holt and Watson combined for 52 of those. Holt went 37-4 this year in the circle with a 0.74 earned run average while Watson went 15-2 with a 1.42 earned run average.
Whenever one is pitching, the other is playing center field and commanding the Indians’ outfield. Both players finished in the top four hitters for Wetumpka this year. Holt ended the season with a .512 batting average with 20 doubles, four triples, a school-record 22 home runs, and 96 RBIs. She was walked a team-high 42 times.
Watson finished her junior season with a .370 batting average with 12 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, and 47 RBIs. She was given 34 free passes, which ranked second best on the team.
Holt is a Troy University commit and was named the Class 6A Tournament MVP last week. Watson is a University of West Alabama commit.