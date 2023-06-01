One of the best soccer players in the county recently picked up a statewide honor.
Wetumpka junior Jeweliana Holton, a center defensive midfielder for the Indians, was selected as one of 36 rising seniors across the state to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Soccer game.
The game will be held at Emory Folmar Stadium near AUM on Wednesday, July 19 in Montgomery. The double-header, which begins with the girls game, will be live streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The North has dominated both the boys and girls All-Star games. The North girls lead the series, 17-3-1, while the North boys lead, 14-4-1. The North swept last season, 5-0 and 6-3.
Holton is the only soccer player from Elmore County selected for the honor. The star junior shined for Wetumpka this year as she tallied five goals, 13 assists, and multiple steals and stops as the team’s defensive mid.
She was named one of the team’s Midfielders of the Year, and she was recently selected for the All-Elmore County Soccer Team.