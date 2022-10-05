Wetumpka’s Ethan Ingram has always wanted to play college soccer, and now he will get the chance to do that.
Ingram, a senior defender for the Indians’ soccer team, signed his National Letter of Intent with Faulkner University last week. He is the first Wetumpka soccer player to sign with a college in recent history, and neither him or head coach Stephen Horn can remember the last player to do so.
“It’s an amazing feeling to get to play soccer in college,” Ingram said. “Nobody has signed from Wetumpka in a few years, so it’s a big accomplishment for not only me, but my school and my teammates also.”
Horn, who has coached Ingram since he was in the eighth grade, agreed that the feat was amazing.
“It’s awesome to see him sign because he’s been here since he was in the eighth grade,” Horn said. “He’s been playing for us since then and he’s been starting for each of the last three years. We finally have a kid who is earning his dues basically. He loves Faulkner and I don’t remember the last time we had a kid sign, so this is awesome.”
Ingram had two offers, and he chose Faulkner over a college in Mississippi. He got on the Faulkner radar via its recruiting coach, Matthew Tarpley. Tarpley, as well as serving as the recruiting coach at Faulkner, is an assistant coach for the Tallassee high school program. He’s seen Ingram play for years at the high school level, and reached out to Ingram and told him he wanted Ingram to play at Faulkner.
So after staying in contact with coach Tarpley, Ingram decided he didn’t want to go anywhere else and committed.
“I’ve watched Faulkner play a few times and I really, really like their program,” Ingram said. “I like the way they build their attacks up from the defense and the energy that they play with is amazing. I really like the college. Faulkner felt like the place I wanted to be.”
Building the attack from the defense is something that Ingram already succeeds at in high school. He plays in the center of the defense, so he is the one who starts the attacks and passes the ball to the midfielders.
His goal for his senior year is to get build up his touches, and to get faster at making his passes. With the speed of his passes increasing, he also wants to work on his pass accuracy.
Those skills, along with just his pure speed, makes Horn believe he can be great at the next level.
“He’s really, really fast for a center back,” Horn said. “He’s very tenacious and he plays with a lot of passion. That’s really what separates him from other players at the high school level.”