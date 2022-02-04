Wetumpka sophomore Kurtis Schuyler has always been naturally stronger than kids his age, but it wasn’t until about two and a half years ago when he decided to make the most of his strength.
Schuyler was surfing YouTube one day when he ran across four-time World’s Strongest Man winner Brian Shaw. He started to get interested in the pure strength of Shaw, and decided he wanted to be like him.
As Schuyler dove deeper into lifting weights and strongman competitions, he ran across other lifters such as Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson. Following that, he started following powerlifting.
He then decided that he didn’t want to be as big as the strongmen were, but he wanted to be strong. So he got into powerlifting. And his first powerlifting competition on January 8th did not disappoint.
On Jan. 8, Schuyler participated in his first United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) event held in Tuscaloosa.
There, he broke four state and national records for the junior men’s division (ages 13-15). He set records for squat (479.50 pounds), bench press (319.70 pounds), deadlift (551.20 pounds) and total weight (1,350.30 pounds).
“That was the best day ever,” Schuyler said of his first event. “I went into there with the mindset that I wanted every record and I would accept nothing less. I got it. … I’m thankful that the Lord has given me the strength and the ability to do that. And I’m thankful for parents who will take me to the gym and transport me and the equipment I’m able to work out with. And also, it’s a very rewarding feeling because you’re working for years for that moment.”
For the first year and a half of Schuyler powerlifting, he wasn’t looking at breaking records. He just wanted to be strong, for himself and for football and baseball, so he kept lifting weights.
As he continued lifting, he realized he was pretty good at it. So he kept doing it. And he started training harder and longer. Whenever he wasn’t at practice, the lake, church or school, he was in the gym.
As he kept lifting and kept getting stronger, Schuyler decided to start taking it seriously. So he started looking at competitions, then a year ago he started looking at records. And he set out to break those records.
A year go, Schuyler was bench pressing right at 300 pounds without pausing, squatting 400 pounds "without good depth" and wearing knee wraps, and deadlifting 430 pounds with straps.
His biggest jump came in deadlift, and he improved over 120 pounds without using straps. He fixed his form and jumped a mental hurdle that he had after watching his gym partner pull a muscle in his back while deadlifting.
“It was really a mental thing above everything else. Before I made the big jump, I did get worried about hurting myself once I got over 400 pounds. As I watched more powerlifters pull 100s and 100s of pounds. I was like ‘That’s ridiculous. These guys are so strong.’ So it was just a mental thing. I told myself to just put more weight on there and pick it up.”
The thing about powerlifting is that you can always get stronger and continue to add weights. So Schuyler can look at his national records that he set and if he’s unhappy with one, can decide to compete and try to set a higher one with more weight.
That’s one of Schuyler’s favorite parts of the gym. He loves that he’s always competing against himself and he can always be better.
Now moving forward, Schuyler has the chance to continue lifting in competitions. With his performance in Tuscaloosa, he qualified to compete at a national event in both Oklahoma or Moscow, Russia, later this year.
The Oklahoma competition is in November, and Schuyler said that is the timeframe he is looking at for his next competition.
That gives him a few months to enjoy other sports. Schuyler is currently on Wetumpka’s baseball team, and the Indians are set to begin their season later this month. Following the high school baseball season, Schuyler will play for the East Coast Sox travel baseball team.
He won’t stop lifting during baseball season, but his main focus won’t be to bulk up and increase weight. He will focus on maintaining his strength and adding endurance.
He thinks his weight totals will actually increase after baseball because the workouts he does during the season will add volume to him.
“The plan for now is to kind of just lift weights in the morning so the afternoon is freed up for baseball practice and to have a social life,” Schuyler said. “But I’ll be switching to like 70% of my max for six reps. It’s nothing hard, but it isn’t easy. If I’m training for volume and endurance now, if I mess up a lift, I can always try again. Right now, I don’t have that because it’s not how I train.”
Following both the high school baseball season and travel ball season, Schuyler will get back to lifting heavy so he can be competition ready. His goal going forward is to lift in two competitions per year spread around the other sports he plays.