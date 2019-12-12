After losing just two matches on his way to a Class 6A individual state title as a sophomore, Wetumpka’s Mason Blackwell could have easily been satisfied with his success at the 170-pound weight class and stayed there for another dominant season. However, his team needed him to make the jump to 195 and he quickly got to work to be ready for the 2019 season.
“I’m doing a lot of weight training to put on some muscle so I’m not behind on the strength side of things,” Blackwell said. “Other than that, I have been relying on my speed and technique to be able to beat the bigger guys.”
During Thursday’s tri-match in Prattville, Blackwell showed off his new strength by pinning both his opponents in the first period to improve his record to 9-1. His only loss came to an out-of-state wrestler in the championship of a tournament in Gulf Shores to open the season.
Blackwell has only 19 career losses but he said those matches are the key to his success. While he was happy to go 72-2 and earn a first-place medal last year, the losses stood out more than anything else.
“I could not tell you all of the matches I’ve won but I could tell you all the matches I’ve lost because that’s what fuels the fire,” Blackwell said. “There’s always room for improvement. You have to keep pushing yourself to the max.”
Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said the work Blackwell has put in has been obvious and he can tell the other wrestlers feed off of that. Blackwell is in his first season as an upperclassman but he has fully stepped into the role of a team leader and he was named one of the team captains for this season.
“He is always willing to push the other guys,” Byrd said. “Being a leader on the team and making everyone push to be their best and not get complacent.”
Blackwell put that leadership on display during Thursday’s match against Auburn when Wetumpka was without four starters and younger guys had to step in. When Blackwell was not wrestling, he was leading cheers and being an extra coach on the bench along with fellow captains Xander McWilliams and Kyler Adams.
“A bunch of guys had to step up and even move up a couple of weight classes tonight,” Byrd said. “It’s great having these leaders tell all the kids to not be scared of the jump and just go out there and wrestle.”
Blackwell said he thinks the team is doing really well so far but there is still room to improve so the Indians have to keep practicing hard. And that is not just talk as Blackwell also knows there is plenty of work for himself to do if he wants to claim another individual title.
“I feel like I do have a target on my back,” Blackwell said. “I already have people walking up and asking me what weight class I’m wrestling in. I really try not to let it phase me.”