Wetumpka senior Zach Morgan was not expecting his pitching performance to go as well as it did on Friday night against Tallassee.
Morgan, making his first appearance of the season on the mound for the Wetumpka baseball team, was hoping to pitch four innings and allow four hits or so.
Instead, he pitched five innings of no-hit baseball as Wetumpka no-hit Tallassee, 12-0, in six innings via run rule. Morgan allowed no hits over five innings and struck out eight Tigers while only walking two batters.
He was pulled after his fifth inning of work due to pitch count, and Caden Wooldridge pitched the final inning of the game. The reliever went 3-up, 3-down in the bottom of the sixth with one strikeout to complete the no-hitter.
“That’s a great pitching performance right there,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “Zach hasn’t thrown for us in a while, and he’s been throwing well in the bullpen. We tossed the dice right there and told him to go get them. He’s a senior and showed up big time. He’s going to be contributing this year. He pitched with a lot of guts and a lot of determination tonight.”
Wetumpka’s offense gave Morgan an early lead in the top of the first, and Morgan took that lead and ran with it.
The Indians scored three runs on two hits and three errors in the top of the first inning, scoring first on an errant throw on a pickoff move. Doug Johnson then singled in a run and Davis Wells added a RBI single as well.
With his 3-0 lead in tact, Morgan showed the Tallassee batting order what they were going to get all night in the bottom of the first. He started his night on the mound with a swinging strikeout on four pitches, then struck out another batter to end the inning.
He added two more strikeouts in each of the second and third innings, then struck out one each in the fourth and fifth innings to give him eight on the night. Along with his strikeouts, he forced four groundouts and three flyouts.
“My fastball was working really well tonight and was tailing away and in with my two-seam and four-seam,” Morgan said. “My curveball came in a little bit and my slider was good once or twice. All my pitches really seemed to be working.”
While Morgan led the pitching onslaught, senior third baseman and Troy signee Kyle Morrison led the offensive charge.
After a Jaxon Shineflew single to lead off the second inning, Morrison cranked a two-run home run to dead centerfield to put the Indians up, 5-0. He scored again in the fourth inning on another RBI single from Johnson, then started the offense again in the top of the sixth inning.
With one out and nobody on base, Morrison hit a solo opposite field home run in the sixth inning. Following his hit, Wetumpka added three more hits and three walks to push their lead out to 12-0 and put the game in run-rule territory.
Morrison finished the night 2-2 with two home runs, three RBIs, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and scored four runs. Johnson finished 2-4 with two RBI singles, and Garrit Terrell added a two-RBI single in the sixth inning.
Dawson Fuller and Dorian Jackson also added hits.
“Tonight, we approached our at-bats like we have the last two games,” Dismukes said. We take solid approaches and we finally put some barrels to the baseball and they finally got into the gaps. I’m happy for our guys.”