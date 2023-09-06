The 2023 state championship winning Wetumpka softball team is sending another player to the next level.
Starting third baseman Maribeth Parette has committed to Gadsden State Community College. Parette is the sixth player from last year’s championship team to commit or sign to play at the next level.
“Playing college softball is every little girl’s dream who has been playing since they were so young,” Parette said. “I was never one to go out of my way to be recognized. I enjoy playing the game and that was always enough for me. So whenever coach (Daryl) Otwell informed me that Gadsden State was interested in me and wanted to schedule a tour, I felt very blessed.”
Gadsden State hasn’t had a softball program in recent years and just reinstated it earlier this summer. Ryan Clark was named head coach, and Parette quickly wanted to be part of the program’s growth when she met him.
Not only did she like the prospect of being part of a new program, she just simply liked the campus. Gadsden State has a smaller population of students, but Parette liked the size of campus in comparison to the attendance numbers.
She also likes that there are separate buildings for each of the technical courses GSCC offers, and she’s excited about the remodeling of the baseball and softball fields.
“I knew going in that they didn’t have a softball program, so the fact that I would be able to be part of the new group of girls, staff and facilities made me even more excited to begin this journey,” Parette said.
Parette will have the chance to be an instant impact player when she arrives on campus. The third baseman had a stellar junior season as she defended the hot corner and helped lead Wetumpka to the Class 6A state championship last spring.
In 60 total games, Parette batted .342 with a .459 on-base percentage. She recorded 51 total hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 40 RBIs. She walked 31 times and came around to score 31 runs.
Two of those runs came in the semifinals and championship games in the state tournament, and Parette was a big part of the championship win. In the bottom of the eighth in a tie game, Parette led off the inning with a walk then came around to score the championship-winning run two batters later.
“I’m a passionate third baseman that wants to compete and loves the game,” Parette said.
Wetumpka graduate Ashlynn Campbell has already enrolled at Purdue, but she was the only senior from last year’s team. In this team’s senior class, Parette, Mya Holt (Troy), Ella Watson (West Alabama) and Riley Dismukes (West Alabama) are all going to play at the next level.
Junior first baseman Lily Davenport is also committed to play at Anderson University. The five players are looking to help Wetumpka to its third state championship in school history.
“This Wetumpka team will by far be one of the strongest and most talented teams besides ours from last year,” Parette said. “It will definitely be a very fun and interesting year. Hopefully us seniors will have two state championship rings to bring with us to our new homes next fall.”