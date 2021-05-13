It took nine innings to determine a winner in Wetumpka softball’s elimination game against McAdory Thursday.
Wetumpka could have surrendered down 5-3 in the seventh, but didn’t.
With Wetumpka down 7-5 in the ninth, first baseman Jasmine Russell collected her second RBI knock in three innings and advanced to third base on a throw to put the team’s tying run 90 feet away with two outs.
Pitcher Mya Holt was thrown out at first by a single stride on a ground ball to third base.
The Indians’ season came to a close in their second elimination game at the Class 6A Tuscaloosa regional Thursday after a 7-6 battle against McAdory.
“I thought it was a great game,” Wetumpka head coach Daryl Otwell said. “When you talk regionals and late postseason play, it’s kind of what you expect. It boils down to every pitch, who gets the hits, all the little stuff you do all year. It’s just funny how the game always comes down to one pitch at the end.”
Holt started and tossed 8.1 of the team’s nine innings. Russell batted in three runs while shortstop Ashlynn Campbell went 3-for-5 with an RBI of her own.
Wetumpka entered the seventh inning with a 3-2 advantage, but the Yellowjackets loaded the bases and score three runs on a single, walk and sacrifice fly to go up 5-3.
Russell answered with two outs in the bottom of the frame, smacking a double into left center field to score two runs and tie the game.
After a scoreless eighth, McAdory posted a pair of RBI singles to go ahead 7-5, a margin Wetumpka couldn’t quite overcome.
Thus, the Indians’ season came to an end in regional tournament play. Otwell said the experience is valuable for a young team going forward.
Wetumpka’s top three pitchers were all freshmen, and a bevy of key underclassman hitters will return in 2022.
“It’s a lot of their first years here,” Otwell said. “They expected to qualify for state. Had a couple that were here before as courtesy runners, but never really here as an everyday starter. So I think this is good experience for them. Going into the offseason, back to work, hopefully they’ll remember this bad feeling of losing out and it will help motivate them.”
Among Wetumpka’s departing seniors are Lily Gray, Kaylyn Richardson and Savannah Shoemaker, all of whom started and played key roles throughout the season for the Indians.