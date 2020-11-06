Before everybody could get settled into their seats for another chapter in the thrilling series between Wetumpka and Opelika, one team had already taken control of Friday night’s meeting in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. In the game’s first five minutes of the game, No. 4 Opelika scored on offense, defense and special teams to grab an early lead it would never give up on its way to a 51-28 win over Wetumpka.
“I don’t have any idea why we came out and started the way we did,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “I thought we had a great week of practice and we were focused. I don’t have any answers for that right now.”
Wetumpka (5-6) won the opening toss and elected to defer to the second half but that decision quickly came back to bite the visitors. Opelika returned the opening kickoff 65 yards and needed just four plays to score the game’s first touchdown on a short run by Taylor Love.
Love struck again on Wetumpka’s first offensive possession when a screen pass was bobbled right into the arms of Love who returned the ball 25 yards for a defensive score. Just over a minute later, Jarell Stinson returned a Wetumpka punt 72 yards for a score to put Wetumpka in a 21-0 hole.
That was not enough to make Wetumpka give up though as the offense finally got into a rhythm, scoring on four of its next five drives to cut the lead all the way to a single touchdown early in the second half. However, Opelika scored the game’s final 17 points to put the seal on the victory.
“We still had a chance to win the game,” Perry said. “Our program is about building that character and we never want to give up. We always have a chance to win and we battled back but when you give up 21 points in the first five minutes, we dug ourselves in too big of a hole to climb out of.”
From the opening kickoff throughout the rest of the night, special teams was an issue for Wetumpka and Opelika took advantage. Wetumpka had four punts which netted less than 20 yards, including Stinson’s touchdown, which helped the Bulldogs have an average starting field position of Wetumpka’s 48-yard line.
“We work on special teams every day after practice,” Perry said. “We have talked about kicking it out of bounds but it gives them good field position and if we don’t, they run it back. We were in a little bit of a bind… It’s just a young punter in a playoff game so that’s a tough situation.”
Opelika (8-2) allowed just two first downs on Wetumpka’s final five drives, spanning the last 22 minutes of the game. Wetumpka still outgained Opelika (292 to 268) and while the Bulldogs may have turned things up a notch on defense during the second half, Wetumpka did not help itself by committing 14 penalties in the game, totaling 121 yards.
“(Opelika’s defense) played the same way the whole game but I think we didn’t execute the way we should have,” Perry said. “We had procedure penalties and holding penalties and that seems to be our weakness, which is on me. When you play a good defense like Opelika and you have self-inflicted mistakes, it makes it a lot harder to overcome.”
A lot of Wetumpka’s comeback hopes were put on quarterback Robert Rose and he responded after the early interception to keep those hopes alive until the fourth quarter. Rose threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score late in the first half.
“I don’t think he ever got rattled,” Perry said. “He stepped up and made some great throws and some great plays. He’s a competitor and always keeps his eyes down the field. He never got rattled at all.”
In his final game with Wetumpka, Brandon Bowman was Rose’s favorite target as he hauled in seven receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown. Dorian Jackson also had a touchdown catch while Quin Wilson added a score on the ground.
The defeat marked Wetumpka’s first opening round loss since 2016 and its first season below .500 since 2015. It was a tough draw having to face a top-five team in 6A in the first round but Perry was not making any excuses after the game.
“Losing is never easy to swallow,” Perry said. “We were here to win a state championship, not to just make a good showing.”