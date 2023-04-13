It didn’t take much convincing for Chad Strickland to decide where he wanted to go to college.
Strickland, a senior at Wetumpka, has committed and signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle at the University of Montevallo. He signed on Thursday morning in the Wetumpka gym.
Strickland will be part of the first class in program history as Montevallo will field a wrestling team for the first time in 2023.
“It’s really, really exciting,” Strickland said. “I’m really excited to go experience a new level of the sport and be on a new team and meet new people for once. I really like that I’m part of the first class. I’m ready to develop a culture there with the program and develop traditions for the future classes.”
Strickland’s recruiting process was a long one, but it was quickly over once he toured the campus.
Being part of the first team in school history was enticing enough, then he saw how “pretty” the campus was. Strickland said head coach Daniel Owenby told him that even though Montevallo is a small school, the campus is large enough to give the large college feel.
Strickland agreed and loved the fact Montevallo is close to home.
“Unlike a lot of people, I am 100% a homebody,” Strickland said. “I like my own bed and I like being at home. If I ever want to run home for a day to do laundry or stay the night on a weekend, I can. I’m not seven or eight hours away and only coming home on the holidays.”
Strickland will be part of a new team, but he will be familiar with a lot of the wrestlers on the roster. While he is the only current wrestler from Wetumpka heading to Montevallo, a handful of his fellow wrestlers from the Warrior Wrestling Club in Alabaster are joining him.
Along with that, Gabe Hixenbaugh is transferring to Montevallo from Campbell. Hixenbaugh has multiple years of wrestling experience at the college level, and at the 132-pound weight class. Strickland is looking forward to hopefully being Hixenbaugh’s wrestling partner and learning from him.
“There are a lot of guys from the club coming with me, so we’ll already have some team chemistry there immediately,” Strickland said. “That’ll be nice.”
Strickland has proven himself to be an electric and talented wrestler at the high school level. He has qualified for the state tournament all four years of high school, and he was a state placer for three of those four seasons.
This year, Strickland qualified and placed while going 40-3 in the 138-pound weight class.
He believes he can bring that skill directly to the college level.
“My confidence is still where it normally is,” Strickland said. “I think I can do well at the next level and compete. I love to compete and I hate to lose even more. I think I can give everyone that I wrestle my best shot.”