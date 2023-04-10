Anyone who has watched Wetumpka’s football team in recent seasons has seen Logan Weighall on the sidelines doing jumping jacks or running around.
The senior kicker and punter isn’t just keeping warm on the sidelines. He’s keeping his muscles active for when he’s called on to enter the game.
Weighall, one of 52 regional winners in the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program’s Student Achievement category, suffers from a neuromuscular disorder called Myotonia congenita.
Myotonia Congenita affects the muscles used for movement and can be characterized by the inability of muscles to quickly relax after a voluntary contraction.
The Bryant-Jordan Scholarship’s Achievement Category honors senior student-athletes who have overcome personal adversity to excel.
All regional winners receive a $3,000 scholarship and could win more when statewide winners are announced at the annual Bryant-Jordan banquet Monday, April 10 in Birmingham.
“It means a lot to me to win this award,” Weighall said. It’s been a lot of hard work, especially in football season. It takes a lot of work to balance everything with my muscle dystrophy.”
It takes more than just a few jumping jacks to make sure his muscular disorder doesn’t affect him while he’s on the football field. Weighall, a Georgia Tech signee, has a very strict schedule where he’s constantly moving throughout the day to combat it.
He gets up at 5:30 or 6 a.m. every morning and hits the gym to get sprints and his conditioning in before heading to practice kicking the football. He goes to school, then gets home and does his school work and practices again.
After working with the Wetumpka recreational track club at nights, he gets ready for his stretching. Weighall spends around 30 minutes a night stretching his muscles or doing drill work.
That helps when he gets in a football game.
“The way it works is if your muscles are going from a relaxed position to an active one, you can tense up and it takes time for your muscles to release tension. During football season, it’s tough to deal with because as a kicker and punter you’re in a relaxed position most of the time. That’s why I’m always moving on the sidelines. It really felt like I was at a disadvantage most of the time, but I put in a lot of time outside of football to help. It’s tough, but I put in the work to balance it out.”
Weighall didn’t let his disorder affect his ability to play football. Weighall is a two-time All-State kicker, an AHSAA All-Star, and he is a multi-year All-County selection with the Herald. He had a stellar senior season this year where he made 35 PATs and six field goals. He set a school record with a game-winning 49-yard field goal against Baker.
Along with football, he has also been on the cross country team, the track and field team, and the soccer team during his four years at Wetumpka.
He balances that with his academics, where he’s accumulated a 3.9 grade point average and a 24 on his ACT as he gets ready to graduate next month.
He also coaches for the Wetumpka recreational track program and works for the Wetumpka YMCA as a sports staff member.
“It can be tough some days, but I’m a very organized person,” Weighall said. “I have a whiteboard in my bedroom where I will have my days scheduled by the hour each day.”
The Bryant-Jordan scholarship is extremely helpful for Weighall and his family. Weighall is signed to play football at Georgia Tech, but he accepted a preferred walk-on role. That means he is not getting an athletic scholarship and he is paying out-of-state tuition.
He knows that means every dollar and every scholarship is huge until he can get to campus and try to earn a scholarship by earning the starting kicker or punter role.
Weighall will have the chance to earn more scholarship money during Monday night’s banquet in Birmingham.
Each individual region winner is eligible to compete within their class (eight finalists) for an additional $3,500 scholarship. The winners of each class, from 1A to 7A, are eligible to win the Overall Scholar-Athlete Award which wields an additional $4,000 scholarship.