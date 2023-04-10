Wetumpka senior student-athlete Logan Weighall was awarded the W. Edgar Welden Service Scholarship at this year’s Bryant-Jordan scholarship awards banquet.
“It means so much to me,” Weighall said. “It still blows my mind to actually win.”
Weighall, already a recipient of a $3,000 scholarship from the Bryant-Jordan foundation, now has another $2,500 in scholarship money he will be using to attend Georgia Tech and play football.
The kicker accepted a preferred walk on position with the Yellow Jackets, meaning he will have to pay regular tuition. His two scholarships now will help him further his collegiate dreams.
“To have that extra money to help pay for college means so much to me,” Weighall said.
The W. Edgar Welden Service Scholarship was awarded to two of the regional winners, one male and one female, of the Bryant-Jordan scholarships.
Weldon was a Wetumpka native and Wetumpka High School graduate. Weighall was more than happy to represent the Indians by winning the award.
“I know that Mr. Welden, coming from Wetumpka, it meant a lot to him,” Weighall said. “So, it really means a lot to me.”