Wetumpka senior Caden Wooldridge is going to live out his dream of playing college baseball.
The Indians star left-handed pitcher recently committed to play at the University of Montevallo.
Pitching in a PBR event in Georgia, Wooldridge put himself on the radar of former Montevallo coach Franklin Bush. After Bush accepted another job elsewhere, Montevallo’s Chandler Rose and Ivey Starling took over recruiting Wooldridge.
Montevallo recruited Wooldridge as both a pitcher and a position player, and he quickly knew it was the right choice for him after his first visit.
“I fell in love immediately,” Wooldridge said. “All of the people I spoke to were very welcoming and it just felt like a home away from home. As a future business major, I was impressed with the business building and classroom technology.”
Wooldridge has been one of Wetumpka’s key contributors the last two seasons. When he isn’t on the mound starting, he’s usually found in the Indians’ outfield catching fly balls. And when he gets to the college level, he’s expecting to do both.
He believes he will start out as a relief pitcher for the Falcons, but he doesn’t mind playing whatever role he is asked.
“Early on I feel like I can help the team by being a relief pitcher or an outfielder, but ultimately I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help my team win,” Wooldridge said. “I also plan to bring a positive energy with me to help encourage my teammates on and off the field.”
Wooldridge is joining a very successful Montevallo squad.
The Falcons have only had one losing season in their last four years, and the last two seasons have been more than stellar. In 2022, the Falcons finished 36-15 and ended their season three games into the Gulf South Conference Tournament.
Last season, however, Montevallo advanced even further into the postseason. With a 39-16 overall record and 21-9 conference record, Montevallo advanced out of the conference tournament into the South Regional and went 1-2 in regional play.
“Montevallo has a very competitive baseball team with a winning tradition, and I wanted to go somewhere I could be challenged,” Wooldridge said. “I wanted to go to a four year university where I could develop and become the best version of myself athletically and academically.”
In the meantime, Wooldridge still has one more season left to play for the Indians. He will be the most experienced player on Wetumpka’s roster this season, and he is hoping to get Wetumpka back to the playoffs.
The Indians, which battled injury after injury this year, were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs this past season.
“I’m trying to bring a positive impact to my senior season,” Wooldridge said. “I am a firm believer that the difference between a good player and a great player is a very small margin. It could be that extra rep or it could be a greater attention to detail that makes the difference. If we all take ownership of that process we can have a successful season in 2024 even with a relatively inexperienced team. Personally I’m looking to get stronger, faster, and more explosive over my senior season and be as polished as possible before arriving on campus at Montevallo.”