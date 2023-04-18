Wetumpka junior captain Brody Worrell set the tone in a big way last week.
In a 7-2 win over rival Stanhope Elmore, Worrell scored a hat trick as the Indians clinched the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 3 championship. In the win, he scored his first goal and the team’s second goal on a free kick from the left side outside the box.
The shot was unblockable, and was never touched by any other player before it found the back of the net. He followed that goal with two more in the second half, both off of penalty kicks.
Head coach Stephen Horn said he doesn’t usually score the majority of his goals off of penalty kicks, but he knows Worrell will make it when given the opportunity.
“Brody knows how important he is to this team, and he would tell you that getting two penalty kicks is not the type of goals he likes to score,” Horn said. “He likes to score on shots like the free kick he made. We have the utmost confidence in Brody when he steps up and takes a penalty kick.”
Worrell’s offensive showcase wasn’t just in last week’s rivalry win. Worrell has been one of the team’s most important offensive players the entire season. In seventeen games this year, Worrell has scored 19 goals and added 11 assists as he has helped Wetumpka to a 14-3 overall record.
His offensive production has helped the Indians win the Area 3 championship after going undefeated in area play. The Indians will now host a playoff game against Pike Road on April 27.
While Horn says that Worrell is one of the most athletically gifted players, he’s also the leader of the midfield and has technical proficiency that is second to none. That was on full display as he scored all three of his goals on set pieces.
“Besides being one of the most athletically gifted players, Brody brings us unquestionable leadership,” Horn said. “He is the most physical player on the team, wins the most headers in the midfield, and is the most vocal player. He is always telling his midfield what to watch for, where and when to move, and how to play.”