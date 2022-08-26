The Wetumpka football team scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to remain unbeaten on Friday night.
Wetumpka beat Class 7A Baker, 24-21, in a non-area matchup in Mobile on Friday night. The Indians (2-0) were down, 21-0, in the third quarter but reeled off three touchdowns a 49-yard field goal in the closing minutes to stun the Hornets at home.
“I saw the guys take advantage of every moment and I saw them learn from moments in the first half,” Wetumpka coach Bear Woods said. “They trusted in each other and I’m not surprised. We executed the next play and we did that in the second half more so than the first half.”
Baker took a 14-0 lead into halftime. Josh Flowers scored on a 28-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter and the Hornets added a second touchdown in the second quarter. Flowers got the scoring started in the second half as well on a one-yard rushing touchdown that put Baker up, 21-0.
Not even two minutes later, Nate Rogers put Wetumpka on the board with a one-yard touchdown pass to Quashawn Wright. That cut the lead to 21-7 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
Baker drove the ball back down the field all the way to Wetumpka’s 1-yard line, but the Indians forced a fumble and Kadarius Brown picked the ball up and raced 99 yards the other way for a defensive touchdown. That touchdown cut the Baker lead to 21-14.
“We expect those plays from our defense,” Woods said. “That’s two games and two defensive touchdowns for our defense. That’s how we play. We are a takeaway, big play defense. That play sparked the sideline and the team. I expect those things to happen and the guys are believing that. I was proud of them.”
The Indians tied it up shortly after on a Jamarion Thrasher 37-yard touchdown run, and then they got the ball back with four minutes left on the clock and in a tie game.
After Rogers broke a long run down the sideline, the Indians’s offense stalled out but decided to trust kicker Logan Weighall with the game on the line.
Weighall stepped on the field and drilled a 49-yard field goal with just under two minutes left to put Wetumpka up, 24-21.
The Indians defense forced a turnover on the next possession and walked out of Mobile with a win.
“That was the easiest call of the night,” Woods said of the field goal. “There wasn’t a single kid on the sideline who was doubting that he would make that kick. That was the easiest call of the night and to see our team absolutely trust him to hit it, we are headed in the right direction.”