The Wetumpka softball team had no issue punching its ticket to the regional tournament as they easily swept through the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 tournament.
Wetumpka claimed the Area 5 tournament on Thursday night, beating Benjamin Russell in the championship, 10-4. The Lady Indians went 2-0 in the tournament after earning a first-round bye, and beat Benjamin Russell in the second round on Wednesday, 9-1.
Those two wins were the only wins that Wetumpka needed to claim the area championship.
Now, the Lady Indians turn their sights to regional play, where they face Area 7 runner-up Brookwood in the first round on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
“I thought we showed up ready to go and played with great energy,” head coach Daryl Otwell said. “I didn’t think we played our best, but I thought they competed very well. They had a lot of energy and ran the bases well and did a lot of good stuff.”
The Lady Indians got two really good pitching performances from their staff in the tournament. Sophomore ace Mya Holt started both games, and she threw a complete game in Game 1 with strikeouts.
The only run she gave up was unearned as it came around to score on a throwing error.
Holt started in Game 2, but only pitched three innings. Ella Watson came in and pitched three innings, while Ashley Burgess came in and pitched the final inning of the game. The three combined allowed only five runs in the two games,
“Mya looked good in Game 1,” Otwell said. “She had a great performance. We got a little bit of work from all three of our pitchers on Thursday so that was good. We treated it kind of like a bullpen day and got everyone some work and hopefully they’re sharp and crisp on Tuesday.”
Wetumpka enters the regional tournament with a 39-9 overall record and the Lady Indians have been playing some of their best softball as of late. They’ve won 12 of their last 13 games with their last loss combing against Chilton County on April 25.
Their last loss before then was on April 8.
During that stretch, Wetumpka has turned in some impressive outings by run-ruling Tallassee and Calera and beating Beulah, Hewitt-Trussville and Elmore County.
“We’ve really turned it on over the past month,” Otwell said. “Going into the regionals, you have some really good teams like Helena and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa as some of the top teams in the state. For our bunch, being a young team, Mya and our pitching staff is going to have to be dominant and give us a chance to win. We are going to have to keep swinging it well and play really good next week for us to have a chance to make it to state.”
While there are some talented teams spread across the regional bracket, Otwell is not looking past his first round opponent yet.
Brookwood enters the game with a 26-28 record, but Otwell doesn’t know much about the team because he’s never played the team before. But despite their losing record, they’ve beaten some good teams such as Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
“I think they have around nine seniors so they’re an old, veteran team,” Otwell said. “They’ve played and beaten some good teams this year. When you get to this point of the season, you have to perform well or you’re not going to be playing very long.”