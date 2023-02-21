The Wetumpka softball team showed no mercy to opponents in the Prattville Lions Classic this weekend.
Wetumpka, which claimed the tournament championship late Saturday night, went 7-0 and outscored its opponents a combined 78-5. The Lady Indians took at-bats in only 27 innings and scored an average of 2.9 runs per inning.
Only two teams held Wetumpka to under 10 runs, but Wetumpka still won those games by five and six runs respectively.
In single elimination, Wetumpka beat Stanhope Elmore, Smiths Station, Rogers and Satsuma in the championship. The Indians scored 41 runs in those four games.
“They came out and were very eager to play,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said. “They’ve had a good offseason and worked really hard in the weight room. To come out swinging the bats like we did was very impressive. We scored 78 runs and only gave up five. We couldn’t have started a better way offensively and our pitching staff did great.”
There was no doubt the Indians hit the weight room hard over the offseason. Players throughout the lineup were slugging home runs left and right, and the ones who weren’t were bouncing doubles off the wall.
Wetumpka hit 32 extra base hits in the seven games. Fifteen of those were home runs. Last year’s Elmore County Player of the Year Mya Holt hit five across the weekend, while Lily Davenport added four and Ella Watson added three.
Caylee Bowden, Mari Beth Parette and Ashlynn Campbell each added one. The team also combined for 15 doubles and two triples.
“I think we hit 15 total home runs on the weekend,” Otwell said. “One thing I was impressed with was how we stayed back and hit the ball the other way. We were consistent with our swings. We have a lot of strong girls with really good swings and sometimes they want to do too much. Outside of one or two of those home runs, most were in the middle of the field. We didn’t pull too many. They were staying through the ball and driving it out to center field.”
In the circle, Holt pitched 17 of the team’s 31 innings and earned six wins. She allowed 11 hits and struck out 24. Watson pitched 13 innings, mostly in relief, and earned one win while striking out 17 batters.
Elmore County racks up 4 victories
The Lady Panthers from Eclectic also impressed during the Prattville Tournament. Elmore County went 4-2 across the weekend and finished No. 3 in the standings after falling in the semifinals.
While the new look offense took some time to get going, the pitching trio of Hailey O’Brien, Lalah Culpepper and Katie Capell looked promising all weekend. The trio allowed only 10 earned runs in six games and held five of their six opponents below five runs.
The offense was mostly led by center fielder Ashtyn Pannell. Pannell led the team in extra-base hits on the weekend. She hit both a triple and a home run in separate games, and she added five RBIs across the weekend to help score runs.
Stanhope’s offense leads way to 2 wins
The Lady Mustangs were knocked out of the Prattville Tournament by rival Wetumpka in the second round, but that didn’t stop them from earning a few victories along the way.
Stanhope Elmore went 2-3 on the weekend, but earned big wins over Valley and Andalusia. Stanhope couldn’t get much offense going against Brew Tech in its opener but picked up the pace the rest of the weekend.
In the big win over Valley, Stanhope recorded 11 hits. Khloe Jones, Jada McLeod and Celeste Ragsdale each had two.
In the win over Andalusia, Jones shined again with three hits and three RBIs from the leadoff spot, including a triple, single and solo home run. She added another hit in the final game of the weekend, while McLeod hit a home run against Wetumpka to wrap up.
Tallassee goes 2-3 in tourney
The new-look Tigers started off slow this weekend, losing both of their games Friday, 4-2 and 13-1. They bounced back in a big way on Saturday, however, by winning back-to-back games before eventually being eliminated by Mobile Christian in the single-elimination tournament.
Brooke Royster pitched four of five games for Tallassee, going 2-2 on the weekend. She was impressive nonetheless, allowing only seven earned runs across 18 innings of work.
At the plate, senior Jenna Manning had one of the most impressive weekends. She recorded five hits across the five games, including three doubles and six RBIs. She had a big three-hit game against Montgomery Catholic to open up play on Saturday.
Holtville finish strong in Classic
Holtville did not play in the Prattville Tournament, but the Lady Bulldogs instead impressed in the Central Alabama Classic in Alexander City.
Holtville went 2-1-1 across the weekend, picking up some impressive performances against schools in higher classifications. To open the season, Holtville tied Auburn, 1-1, Friday night.
In the win, Taylor Price pitched a complete game, allowing no earned runs, while Kylie Snowden hit a solo home run to tie the game. Holtville went 2-1 on Saturday, beating Dadeville and Opelika before eventually losing to Auburn to end their weekend.
Price pitched again in the 4-0 win over Opelika, and the Holtville ace allowed zero earned runs in 12 innings of work.
On offense, Bailea Boone recorded six hits in four games while Avery Goff added two extra-base hits and seven RBIs.