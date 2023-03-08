The Wetumpka softball team is earning national recognition for its undefeated start this season.
Wetumpka, which is 22-0 to begin the season, has earned a Top 25 ranking by Maxpreps.com. The Lady Indians are ranked No. 11 across the entire nation and No. 1 in the state of Alabama.
Wetumpka is one of only nine undefeated teams in the rankings and have the most wins of any team included.
“With the way everything ended last year, something we harped on in the offseason was to keep that fire going this year,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said about his team reaching 21-0 last week. “They’ve worked hard and now that we’ve had so much success out of the gate, the challenge is to keep ‘stacking the days.’ We want to get better every day. We aren’t focused on the record, we just want to have a chance to play in Oxford at the end of the year. The win streak is special, but we’re just trying to get better.”
The Lady Indians are off to special season this year. At 22-0, they have already set the school-record for most consecutive wins to begin a season. In the process of the best start in school history, Wetumpka also leads the entire state of Alabama in wins and has won three tournaments this year.
Wetumpka has participated in a tournament all three weekends of the 2023 season so far, and the Indians have won all three.
They started the season by winning the Prattville Tournament, then won the Glencoe Tournament and most recently claimed the championship of the Wetumpka Tournament over 30 other teams.
Even more impressive, Wetumpka is outscoring opponents 198-19 this season and allowing less than one run per game.
While the team is racking up national recognition, so is junior Mya Holt.
Holt, a Troy commit and the 2022 Elmore County Softball Player of the Year, is currently No. 2 nationally with 12 home runs. She is No. 5 in the country with 36 RBIs.
She has already set both the single-season school record for home runs and the school’s career home run record.
While her hitting is impressive across the country, her pitching tops the entire country. She currently sits with a 15-0 overall record in the circle, which leads the nation in wins.
Holt isn’t the only Indian having an impressive season. Wetumpka has five girls hitting over .400 this season, with three hitting over .500. Shortstop Ashlynn Campbell, a Purdue signee, leads the team with a .597 average and a .679 on base percentage.
Right behind Holt’s team-high 12 home runs is sophomore Lily Davenport with seven bombs of her own. Ella Watson and Mari Beth Parette each have four home runs.