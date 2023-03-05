The Wetumpka softball team is off to the best start in program history.
Through three weeks of the 2023 season, Wetumpka if off to a 21-0 start. No team in program history has ever won its first 21 games to start a season. While winning every game they’ve played this year, they’ve also claimed three tournament championships along the way.
They won the Prattville Tournament the opening weekend, the Glencoe Tournament last weekend, and they won their own tournament involving 30 teams this weekend.
Wetumpka went 6-0 this weekend, claiming a win over Vestavia Hills in the championship game.
“With the way everything ended last year, something we harped on in the offseason was to keep that fire going this year,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said. “They’ve worked hard and now that we’ve had so much success out of the gate, the challenge is to keep ‘stacking the days.’ We want to get better every day. We aren’t focused on the record, we just want to have a chance to play in Oxford at the end of the year. The win streak is special, but we’re just trying to get better.”
This weekend looked to be the toughest of Wetumpka’s weekends yet. Filled with 29 other teams, Wetumpka’s tournament win did not come easy.
The Indians opened up the tournament with Dothan in pool play, and Wetumpka only led 2-0 before a big Mya Holt 3-run bomb pushed the game to 5-0.
After a blowout win over Smiths Station, Wetumpka turned its eyes on Class 5A Rehobeth. Wetumpka took an early 2-1 lead on a Mari Beth Parette home run, and eventually won 4-3.
In the championship against Vestavia Hills, Wetumpka used a two-run bottom of the fourth to lead 3-1 and eventually won the game, 3-2.
The two one-run victories were only the third and fourth game this season where Wetumpka did not win by five runs or more.
“We played some really good teams this weekend,” Otwell said. “After a close first game, we challenged the girls to pick up the intensity. We re-focused and found some energy and they answered the call. I was very proud of them. It was a good learning moment for us. Early in the year, it’s good to have those close games and feel that pressure and excitement.”
In both of the close games this weekend, Wetumpka had some key players step up in big-time moments.
Parette’s two-run home run, her second of the weekend, helped lead Wetumpka past Rehobeth in the second round. Ava Farmer then followed with an RBI single and Riley Dismukes hit a sacrifice fly in the win.
Farmer had a big weekend for the Indians out of the two-hole, collecting eight hits and six RBIs. She added an RBI single in the championship game.
In the championship game, it was sophomore Lily Davenport who collected the big hit. Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Ella Watson led off the inning with a walk. Davenport stepped to the plate and on a 1-2 count, drove a line drive over the center field wall to put the Indians up, 3-1.
“We’re getting a lot of production from throughout our lineup so far this year,” Otwell said. “That’s one of the reasons why we’re having the success we’re having during our win streak. We’ve had a lot of girls contribute and just get big hits when we need them.”