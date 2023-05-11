The Wetumpka softball team is headed to Oxford.
Wetumpka claimed the second and final state tournament qualifying berth out of the South Regional on Thursday afternoon. The Indians, which lost their opening game of the tournament on Wednesday, won four-consecutive games in the loser’s bracket to punch their ticket.
It will be the first time the Indians have made the state tournament since 2015, the year they won the AHSAA Class 6A state championship.
They will play Thursday, May 18 against Oxford in the first round.
“We have a little saying and that is ‘The only thing we’re guaranteed in sports is adversity,’” head coach Daryl Otwell said. “We lost and we played awful in our first game. But from the very first pitch today against Saraland to the very last, they competed with no doubt. They gave this coaching staff and the Wetumpka family everything they had today. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
After losing to Baldwin County where the team struck out 17 times, Wetumpka’s offense rebounded in a big way the rest of the tournament. The Indians beat Theodore, 10-0, to wrap up play on Wednesday.
To begin Thursday, Wetumpka faced another No. 1 seed in Saraland in an elimination game. The Indians scored one run in each of the first three innings and Mya Holt pitched a complete game shutout in the 3-0 win.
Lily Davenport drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first, Holt had an RBI walk in the second , and Riley Dismukes added an RBI single in the third.
In the semi finals matchup against Pike Road, Wetumpka trailed 2-0 in the third inning before exploding for 11 runs in four innings to win, 11-4. They scored their first run of the game on a dropped fly ball in center, and that was all the momentum they needed. Two batters later, Davenport gave Wetumpka the lead with a two-run single and they never looked back.
Leadoff hitter Ashlynn Campbell added three RBIs while Mari Beth Parette added two.
“It’s a funny game,” “They misplayed a ball in center and it opened the floodgates for us. They gave us some momentum when I thought we were running out of gas, and then Lily got that big hit really sent our dugout into the mindset of ‘We’re going to do this.’
Davenport came through again in the qualifying game against Baldwin County. Facing the pitcher that struck out the Indians 17 times, Davenport deposited a two-run home run to dead center in the bottom of the first to give them the lead.
The Indians then struck for five runs in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back. Holt hit two home runs and then ended the game with a RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give Wetumpka the 10-0 win.