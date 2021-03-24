Wetumpka softball completed the first half of its season in near-perfect fashion Tuesday.
Playing six games in two days at the Gulf Shores Classic tournament, the Indians captured five victories across the six contests, with its lone loss being a 9-8 defeat against Hewitt-Trussville. The Huskies are the No. 1 team in Alabama Class 7A according to the ASWA.
Behind a freshmen-driven pitching staff picking up steam each passing day and the capable bat of sophomore shortstop Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka has tons of momentum heading into the back stretch of the regular season.
“We saw a lot of good arms, a lot of really good teams that showed stuff that we need to work on. I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Wetumpka softball coach Daryl Otwell said. “I still think there’s room for improvement.”
Wetumpka’s outlook prior to the tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama wasn’t as favorable.
The Indians had lost five of their past seven games, the most recent loss being a 5-1 contest by Elmore County. In pool play they drew three teams ranked in the top three for their respective classes in Alabama.
“We really challenged them with the competition coming down here,” Otwell said. “We really wanted to see them compete hard.”
Piling onto the challenge for Wetumpka’s softball team was the condensed tournament schedule: To take the championship, the Indians would have to do well enough in four games of pool play Monday to advance; then win four games in-a-row Tuesday.
The tournament began at 8 a.m. during spring break and the team was tasked with waking up at 6 a.m. Monday after spending most of Sunday on the road.
“That speaks very highly to their character,” Otwell said. “High school kids, they get on spring break, and they’ve got a lot of friends with a week off. Some of their friends are getting to go to the beach, have fun. And to show that commitment to go to Gulf Shores and play in such a high-level tournament, I think it speaks very highly of them.”
After finishing their menacing pool play slate with a 3-1 record, the Indians beat Green County (Ark.) 4-2 and slid by Sumiton Christian 3-2.
Before Wetumpka could play its semifinal game, the remainder of the tournament was canceled due to weather.
Regardless, the Indians recorded a total of four victories against teams ranked in the top six from their respective classes in Alabama. They stand at 18-10 on the season and have a week off before taking the field again.
“Being such a young team, every pitch has been a mental roller coaster for us,” Otwell said. “We have to compete, every day, at a high level with the teams we play, and when we don’t - we’re gonna get beat. We don’t really have any gimme games. These breaks are really important to us.”
A trio of freshmen are leading the pitching rotation for the Indians, with Ashley Burgess, Mya Holt and Ella Watson all tossing over 40 innings thus far this year. No other player has logged double-digit innings for Wetumpka.
Despite entering 2021 with nothing more than middle school experience, each pitcher held an ERA under 4.00 entering the tournament, according to MaxPreps.
“I think all three of them have done tremendous,” Otwell said. “Coming into the year we kind of let it out. We had three arms, didn’t really label a one-two-three. Just told all three they were gonna throw and were expected to produce at a high level.”
Campbell leads the way amongst Wetumpka’s position players. The team’s only qualified hitter with a batting average above .400 entering the Gulf Shores Classic, she opened the tournament with hits in five consecutive at-bats, finishing the week 8-for-15.
Otwell said she’s a strong leadoff hitter and one of the Indians’ most dependable defenders.
“We look at her to get the offense rolling,” Otwell said. “She does a lot of good stuff for us. Good short game, can hit with some pop. Great baserunner, and she anchors down the defense.”
Wetumpka’s season continues on the road against Alabama Christian Academy April 1.