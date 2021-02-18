Wetumpka softball trailed against Chilton for nearly six innings until Kaylyn Richardson knocked in a two-run double to take the 4-3 lead and cap of the night with the 6-3 victory.
"I thought we competed well," Wetumpka head coach Daryl Otwell said. "Hit the ball early on, just right at people. With having such a young team, I was proud of the way they kept competing and found a way to win."
Chilton scored two runs on a first-inning home run to get the early lead and the momentum.
Chilton’s third inning found the program score another run to go ahead 3-0, but that’s where things changed.
Mya Holt kicked off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double to center. After changing to Cassidy Bowers as a courtesy runner, the Indians found a run on Savannah Shoemaker’s double down the line to score the first run of the game.
The second run of the fourth inning came via a sacrifice fly and RBI as Shoemaker scored on an out by Ella Watson.
In the top of the fifth inning, disaster nearly struck as Chilton singled but couldn’t get the run across through a fielder’s choice.
Still trailing in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lily Gray singled on a line drive to center. After a ground out, Gray stood on second and Watson’s single put runners on second and third. Richardson doubled to score Gray and Watson for the 4-3 lead.
Campbell doubled on a grounder to center for Richardson to score and Bowers singled to bring Campbell in for the fourth run of the inning.
A fly out ended the sixth inning and in the seventh inning, Chilton County grounded out in order to end the night.
Wetumpka managed to score 6 runs on 10 hits.
Gray and Richardson each went 2-for-3 at the plate with Richardson scoring two RBIs. The win was credited to Watson after striking out two in three innings pitched. Holt pitched four innings and struck out four while allowing six hits and one home run in the contest.
"I thought both pitchers pitched really well," Otwell said. "Mya did a great job early on. Made a mistake early on giving up the two-run shot but settled in. Ella came in, her first varsity start, and pitched three great innings."