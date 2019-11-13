As the regular season wore on, it became clear both Wetumpka and Spanish Fort had taken a step back on the football field. However, the two teams moved one step closer to a state championship last week and now they will meet in the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs for the third straight season with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.
“They are a team very similar to us,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “They have struggled but they are playing well at the right time and have things going in the right direction. They have corrected some of those mistakes and are playing at a high level which is not surprising at all.”
The two teams have met in the quarterfinals the last two seasons at Hohenberg Field with Wetumpka coming out on top of both matchups. Wetumpka is looking to make the quarterfinals in three straight seasons for the first time in program history.
Spanish Fort (6-4) has made it to the quarterfinals the last 11 seasons but the Toros had their lowest regular season-win total during that span. They showed up in a big way to start the postseason, knocking off 6A Region 2 champion Dothan in the first round.
“Sometimes having a lot of film isn’t as helpful, especially if they are playing at a different level right now,” Perry said. “You want to focus on those recent games and what they have done in the last couple of weeks. They have been playing really well.”
The Toros knocked off Dothan, a team that beat Wetumpka in Week 1, when quarterback Kris Abrams-Draine scored in overtime. Abrams-Draine was moved to the quarterback role earlier this season and Perry said it has made a big difference in Spanish Fort’s offense.
“He’s going to be the key for our defense,” Perry said. “He’s a tremendous athlete and he’s so explosive. He can throw the ball when they need him to but he’s very dangerous with the ball in his hands.”
Spanish Fort’s defense took a small step back this season but it has put together consecutive strong performances in the last three weeks. The Toros limited Dothan, an offense averaging 37 points per game, and Saraland, an offense averaging 38 ppg, to season lows.
“In the past, they have had more returners and experience over there but they are playing well at the right time,” Perry said. “They are doing a great job defensively. You can’t rely on them to make a mistake. Dothan was able to make some plays last week but I think the biggest thing was Spanish Fort always had an answer.”
Wetumpka (6-5) clinched its fourth straight .500 or better season with last week’s win but now the Indians have their sights set on the same goal they had when the season began. Perry said the team still believes it has just as good of a shot as anyone else to advance to state.
While last week’s win was important enough to keep Wetumpka’s season alive, an added bonus was the Indians getting to return home for at least one more game at Hohenberg Field. The historic stadium is not expected to be Wetumpka’s home next year so the Indians are looking to send it out on a high note, despite going just 1-3 at the stadium this season.
“Our players are definitely conscientious of that,” Perry said. “We wanted to get back here. They know we have struggled at home and I think that’s motivation. They want to show the fans we’ve improved.”
PREDICTION: Wetumpka 23, Spanish Fort 20