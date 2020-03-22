There may be a pause on sporting events across the country but the Wetumpka football team still has something to look forward to as it continues to receive good news on the construction of a new stadium. Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering Inc. is the general contractor for the stadium and project manager Sue Lauffer assured work would continue despite the rising number of COVID-19.
“We have a really good team out there,” Lauffer said. “Everyone is working toward the same goal of finishing the deadline early. No one wants to get sick and no one wants to stop working.”
Lauffer said her crew is taking extra precautions at the work site, listening to the provisions set by the CDC and Governor Kay Ivey. They make sure to keep plenty of supplies on hand and they avoid grouping together as much as possible.
“Everyone is working in different areas with a minimum six feet away most of the time,” Lauffer said. “Keeping the people apart and keeping them educated. We make sure to keep enough Port-a-johns on site and we have hand sanitizer and wipes everywhere. And we make sure to tell them, if you even think you’re sick, don’t come in.”
One of the biggest hurdles on the job could be with other sub-contractors temporarily closing or shutting down operations but Lauffer thought ahead to counteract some of that. She said she stockpiled any supplies they would need to make sure the project would not have any setbacks due to shipping.
Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said he has driven by the site a few times this week and continues to see the progress done on the stadium.
“First, we were concerned with all the rain that would delay the project but that doesn’t seem to be the case,” Perry said. “Every day it feels like they are getting more and more done. It gives us something positive to focus on during this time of uncertainty. I have been impressed with the plan and how the project manager is following through with everything while making adjustments with everything going on. It’s exciting to see all the progress still being made.”