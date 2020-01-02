Benjamin Russell took a sizeable lead after the first day of the 2019 Indians Invitational and Wetumpka could not close the gap enough Saturday as the hosts fell just short of the top spot for the second consecutive season. The Wildcats claimed their second straight title at the event, finishing on 255.5 points, while Wetumpka finished with 227 and Stanhope Elmore grabbed fourth place with 154.
“I thought we did really well,” Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said. “Everyone competed pretty well and we had some injuries and the points were a little weird in some divisions but I think we had a good day overall.”
Byrd stayed focused on the positives for his team as Wetumpka finished the day with three individual gold medals. Chad Strickland earned a pin in all four of his matches to grab first place at 108 pounds while Xander McWilliams added three pins to his season tally, finishing first at 122.
Mason Blackwell upped his season record to 32-2 with a pin of Matt Prater of Saint James in the championship match at 184. Blackwell won all five of his matches with a pin in the first period.
Wetumpka missed out on a chance at first place as a team after dropping two championship matches to help swing things in Benjamin Russell’s direction. Nathan Waters finished second at 197 and Kyler Adams was the runner up at 134 after being called for an illegal move in the championship against Bobby Charsha of BRHS.
“It’s good competition and it’s something to push the kids,” Byrd said. “They will push it even more and they get motivated by it. Especially guys like Kyler Adams because he’s so competitive so he’ll be ready to go again when we face Benjamin Russell next time.”
Stanhope Elmore did not take home any individual gold medals but the Mustangs had five wrestlers finish in the top four. Jeremiah Cherry Daniel had the best tournament, claiming four pins before felling by a 17-4 major decision in the 162-pound title match against Montgomery Catholic’s Jack Burt.
“We had a few that we wanted back but for the most part we wrestled pretty well,” Stanhope coach Hunter Adams said. “It was a good weekend for a young team. We wrestled really hard.”
Adrian Laskey grabbed four wins to improve to 10-2 on the season. He finished with a 10-8 overtime victory over Daphne’s Andrew Crumpton to earn third place at 154.
The Mustangs saw some losses come late and Adams said that is something the team has to work on. Jake Taunton was defeated by Holtville’s Ethan Headley with two near-fall points at the buzzer, losing 10-9 in the fifth-place match at 140. Michael Nemchek was dominant in the first two rounds of his final match at 172 but he was pinned by Dothan’s Garrett Holland in the first 15 seconds of the third period.
“It’s very frustrating but it’s teachable moments,” Adams said. “You want to see them learn from that. Matches like that we want to win so we just want to see some of those mistakes cleaned up so we can do a little bit better next time.”
Headley was the highest finisher for Holtville. The Bulldogs had only five wrestlers at the tournament but they still grabbed three top-10 finishes including Garrison Beatty in fifth place at 108, Headley in fifth at 140 and JJ Jackson in ninth at 147.
“(Friday) was a rough day for our varsity guys but we wrestled a little bit better (Saturday),” Holtville coach Phillip Smart said. “They won some consolation matches which was good. We could always get better but it was all right.”