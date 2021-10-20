For the Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore football teams, it all comes down to Friday night.
Wetumpka hosts Stanhope in a Class 6A, Region 3 showdown on Friday night at the City of Wetumpka Sports Complex Stadium at 7 p.m, and more could not be at stake when they play.
The two rivals are both tied for fourth place in Region 3 with a 2-3 record.
With the first three playoff teams already locked in with No. 1 Helena, No. 2 Pelham and No. 3 Calera, the winner of the game will take the No. 4 seed while the loser is eliminated from playoff contention.
Neither Wetumpka head coach Tim Perry or Stanhope head coach Brian Bradford are focusing on the playoff implication, but both team’s players know what is at stake.
“The guys know,” Perry said. “They’re well informed and they know what is at stake, so we don’t have to spend a whole lot of time talking about it. They understand. Our goal is just to focus on preparing and executing the game plan, and getting it installed. That’s our focus this week.”
Both teams enter the game with the same brand of football being played this year. Both have smash-mouth offenses led by powerful running backs, and stingy defenses that have stolen the show over and over again this season.
Stanhope is led on offense by first-year quarterback Jacob Bryant and star running back Antonio Trone, who is averaging around 150 rushing yards per game. The Mustangs’ defense allows only 17.3 points per game this year and has not allowed over 29 points in a single game this year.
Since region play started on Sept. 3, the Mustangs have not allowed over 22 points in a game. The Stanhope defense features multiple threats, from defensive back Pat Williams to linebacker Fred Bass to defensive linemen Caleb Foster and Jaquize Buycks among others.
Wetumpka is much of the same. First-year quarterback Nate Rogers leads the offense, while running backs Stone Minnifield and Quinn Wilson star as the 1-2 punch out of the backfield.
The Indians’ defense stars defensive lineman Steven Nolen, linebackers Dylan Price and Justin Crumbaugh, and defensive backs Tre Seabon and Avery Thomas among others. Thomas was recently named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game roster with many of the state’s best players.
Behind those players, Wetumpka allows only 21 points per game and has held three of its last five opponents under eight points.
“Well this is one of those games that is just fun,” Bradford said. “Because of the excitement and energy that comes with it, it’s always been a good game. Even back when I played here back int the ‘90s. This is always a good game and I look for it to be really exciting and fun. It’s a good atmosphere for a high school football game.”
The two schools have met 52 times in school history, dating back to 1970, and Stanhope holds a 32-20 edge in the series.
Stanhope has controlled the series as of late and won three consecutive games, in 2020, 2019 and 2018. Wetumpka’s last win in the series came in 2017, when Wetumpka reached and lost to Pinson Valley in the state Class 6A state championship.
If Wetumpka is to get back in the win column of the series, it will fall on the back of dual-threat quarterback Rogers. Rogers, only a sophomore, jumped into the starting role at the beginning of the season and has improved every week since.
In last week’s loss to Calera, Rogers turned in one of his best performances yet. He passed for 133 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 169 yards and a touchdown. Minnifield scored the other two touchdowns on 22 yards rushing.
Bradford, who has coached against and seen Rogers in junior high and junior varsity games the last few years, knows how dangerous Rogers can be both in the air and on the ground.
“He’s scary athletic,” Bradford said of Rogers. “We’ve been seeing him the last few years coming up, and every time he gets the ball in his hands he’s capable of going 60 yards. That’s something we really have to watch. You can do a great job in coverage, and next thing you know you blink and he’s 30 yards down the field. We have to do everything right to contain him.”