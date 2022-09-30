Wetumpka head coach Bear Woods will get his first taste of coaching in a rivalry game this weekend.
Woods and his Wetumpka Indians football team hit the road this Friday for a matchup with Stanhope Elmore in a AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 showdown.
Wetumpka and Stanhope are each team’s biggest rival, and the two schools have faced each other every single year since 1970, and have even faced each other twice in a season before due to playoffs.
Out of the 53 total matchups, 45 of them had extra importance as they were region games. Stanhope Elmore leads the overall series 32-21, but the Indians won last year’s matchup at home.
“For me, it’s another region football game,” Woods said. “For everyone who has been involved in this community, it’s a game that makes sports fun. This one game can be talked about more than the whole season, no matter if the season goes good or bad. This game is what people will remember. But for the purposes of what our team has set out to do, this is just another region football game.”
The Indians (5-1, 2-1) are off to a great start this season under Woods’ first year. Wetumpka has already reached last year’s win total and the Indians are fighting for a home playoff spot midway through region play.
Stanhope Elmore (1-4, 1-1) has not had the hottest start to their season, but the Mustangs’ record does not tell the whole story. Three of their four losses have come by only one possession, and the Mustangs had the ball and a chance to tie it on their last possession in each game.
The only loss by more than a touchdown was last week against 7A Prattville.
Woods knows the record is no indication of what Stanhope Elmore brings to the table, and he is throwing records out the window this week.
“People who watch film, which are the coaches, understand that the record is not what represents how good a football team is,” Woods said. “This Stanhope team is only a handful of plays away from only having one loss. … I think Stanhope is the best one-win football team in the state right now. They have players like they always do traditionally, we have players like we do traditionally, and that’s what makes for a good football game.”
Stanhope Elmore’s offense has been talented this year, but a slight change from what the Mustangs are used to. Instead of primarily running the football, Stanhope has thrown the ball more than past teams.
Quarterback Jacob Bryant is in the midst of a stellar season, and receiver Jackson Thomas, a Troy commit, is scoring touchdowns in every game this season. He has yet to find a defensive back who can keep him out of the end zone.
Woods and the Indians have not faced a passing attack like Stanhope’s yet this season, but he also believes the Mustangs have not faced a defense like his yet.
“That’s kind of the same thing that Baker did, but Baker didn’t want to do that against us,” Woods said of the passing attack. “That’s because of what we do and how we play defensively. That’s going to be a fun matchup seeing what they come out and try to do and want to do versus what we do. No team has faced our defense unless you’ve actually faced our defense.”