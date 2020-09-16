After battling to a victory in a difficult first set on the road, Wetumpka never looked back and eased to a three-set sweep over Stanhope Elmore last Tuesday in a Class 6A Area 5 clash. Wetumpka moved to 2-0 in area play behind a big night from its trio of hitters on its way to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 victory.
Yennifer Gomez led the attack with 12 kills but she contributed to Wetumpka’s success in multiple ways. She finished second on the team with 23 digs while also being a menace from the service line, equalizing a game high with five aces.
Morgan Causey also helped out at the net, finishing with 10 kills while Khloe Harris added seven kills. Both players also added a block but Shay Jackson was the leader of the defense at the net, finishing with four blocks.
Libero Erin Douglass recorded a team-high 31 digs and was six-of-seven from the service line. Julie Boshell leveled Gomez’s record of five aces while also leading the team with 12 set assists.
Stanhope Elmore dropped to 0-1 in area play but despite the loss, the Mustangs got some strong outings from their top players.
Kelbi Johnson finished the night with 10 kills while Alex Green added six to go along with her 13 assists. The defensive effort was led by Shakeria Washington’s six blocks and the 18 digs by Rikki McAdams.
The two teams will wrap up area play in the regular season when the Mustangs make the return trip to Wetumpka on Oct. 6.