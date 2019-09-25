After dropping the final game of the Stanhope Elmore Invitational courtesy of miscues in Set 3, the Mustangs once against met Wetumpka on Thursday with Class 6A Area 5 implications on the line.
For as close as their tournament tilt was the Indians stormed the court in Millbrook and made short work of the home-standing Mustangs, corralling them in a 3-0 shutout, 25-21, 25-9, 25-18.
“I’m very proud of the way we came out and played,” Indians coach DeAnna Smith said. “We have a goal of winning the area and hosting and this was the first step in that. This team came out and it was a different attitude; they had more to play for than they did (last) Saturday. Winning area is a goal and these girls were out there playing for each other.”
The first game of the best-of-five match was played point-for-point with ties at 8-8, 11-11 and 18-18. Then it turned. Wetumpka stayed ahead by expanding a 21-19 lead into a 24-21 advantage with a chance to win. Yennifer Gomez provided that spark with a game-winning ace that bounced out of bounds off the diving dig of Stanhope’s Zyon Holmes.
While the first game brought the tension and the crowd to life, the second and third belonged to the visiting Tribe.
Led by a lanky front line of Julie Boshell, Morgan Causey, Gomez and Ryleigh Hamm, Wetumpka jumped ahead 6-0 to start the game.
Reeling, the Mustangs called a timeout to talk things over.
The break worked and stopped the rally. However, the Stanhope Elmore control was limited to one serve then the ball went back over to the Indians, a trend that stayed consistent throughout the set.
At the service line, Hamm led Wetumpka to three points before the Mustangs put another point on the board.
The Indians closed the game out with a Mustangs return that flew out of bounds.
Wetumpka closed out the night by jumping ahead 15-8 then 18-10.
Down 22-13, Stanhope Elmore got hot with Lindsey White at the service stripe and rallied to move the mark to 22-17. However, a Khloe Harris kill ricocheted through a Mustangs block and out of bounds, giving Wetumpka control.
The Indians ended the match with back-to-back kills by Harris and Kylie Wesson.