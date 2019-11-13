The Alabama Wrestling Coaches released its preseason rankings last week and Wetumpka is expected to compete for a state championship in Class 6A. After finishing second to McAdory last season, the Indians are loaded with returning talent and were ranked No. 1 in the preseason rankings.
“I think this is something we can use to show the team what they are working toward,” Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said. “This is not just something that can be given to you. You have to go out there and prove we are No. 1.”
Byrd is entering his first season as head coach after David Crunkilton departed after last year’s success. Despite the high expectations, Byrd does not feel any extra pressure in his first year and is excited to get the season started.
He inherits a roster filled with talent, including three wrestlers who were ranked at the top of their weight class in the preseason rankings. Leading the way is reigning state champion Kyler Adams, who claimed the 6A title at 120 last season.
“He’s just expecting the same things as last year,” Byrd said. “He’s an upperclassman now and he’s one of the leaders on the team. He really wants to compete for another title.”
Adams is likely going to move up a weight class or two but Wetumpka will fill in its 120 spot with Xander McWilliams who also won a state title last year. McWilliams finished with a 68-4 record and was listed as the No. 1 returning wrestler at 106 in 6A.
“Xander has really stepped up as a leader,” Byrd said. “He’s pushing everyone on varsity while helping the JV. He’s showing them how to do things and keeping everyone working hard.”
Mason Blackwell was also listed in the top spot of the preseason rankings as he went 72-2 last season en route to the state title at 170.
Wetumpka has five total returning wrestlers who placed at last year’s state tournament. However, Byrd said Wetumpka is still motivated after falling just shy of its team goal and the Indians are prepared to chase the program’s first-ever team state championship.
“They’re definitely all hungry for it,” Byrd said. “They have been getting after it all summer. I can tell they have been working hard and they want that team championship.”