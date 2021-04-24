Wetumpka and Northridge’s baseball programs battled to an even series Friday under the lights of Bazemore Field.
After falling 7-0 in game one first-round playoff series, the Wetumpka Indians responded with a shutout victory of their own in game two to force a decisive game three schedule for Saturday, barring inclement weather.
“We responded very well,” Wetumpka head coach Michael Dismukes said. “We came out and did what we had to do. We finished it well.”
Game one was all Jaguars.
Northridge plated two runs in the early goings and tacked on four more on a Whit Winfield grand slam, giving the team an insurmountable 7-0 advantage.
The Indians flipped the script in game two.
Jaxon Shineflew tossed 5.2 innings of shutout ball, then gave way to Doug Johnson to pitch the last four outs of a 5-0 victory.
Dismukes said it wasn’t just the on-mound performances, but the players behind them that led to the win.
“We played pretty good defense,” Dismukes said. “Any time you shutout a team like that, it’s really special for our guys to play defense and pitch it like we did.”
Johnson drove home the contest’s opening run in the top of the third, and the Indians tacked on one more in the same frame.
A two-run seventh inning driven by an RBI base-knock from Dawson Fuller secured an eventual 5-0 win for Wetumpka.
Dismukes said a similar performance on the mound and in the field will help propel the Indians into the next round of the playoffs.
“We just have to pitch it, play defense and play the game,” Dismukes said. “Play with high confidence like we’ve done all year, and both teams understand it’s win or go home. The good thing is that our bunch is settled in and ready to play.”
The two teams will test their fates again Saturday at 12pm at Bazemore Field, weather permitting.